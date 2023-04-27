Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi designs epic second bathroom - and wow

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is a proud father to their daughter Sienna as well as a successful businessman. The father-of-two, who shares a son with his ex Dara Huang, runs his own interior design company, Banda Property and on Wednesday they unveiled an epic bathroom.

The Instagram post was shared with the brand's 160,000 followers and it included a photo, a video and a behind-the-scenes photoshoot clip.

The amazing bathroom has been fashioned with a striking black and white marble vanity unit and matching bath – and they truly steal the show.

Luxury details also include a large gold-rimmed mirror, a unique circle wall light, gold taps and gold shower hardware. A more rustic element has been added for contrast – a wooden stool standing to the side of the sink.

"It's so perfect in here!" applauded one fan, and: "Gorgeous. I am eyeing that tub," penned another. A third added: "Looks beautiful [clapping emojis] well done to all involved."

Earlier in the month, the brand shared a picture of a kitchen they designed, and it was equally as beautiful.

The totally modern cooking area included a chef's kitchen style stainless steel island with three stools neatly lined up beside it. An industrial style light hung above the giant station sitting in the middle of the room, and there were countertops and cupboards around the edge. The panoramic windows offered up snowy mountain views, indicating this was an international project.

Edoardo's own home with Princess Beatrice and their daughter Sienna is likely to be just as stunning if he's been involved in the design. The family have an idyllic country estate in the Cotswolds, and the £3 million property is said to have six-foot security gates installed ahead of the royals moving in.

HELLO! understands the incredible estate also comes with a swimming pool and tennis courts. How lavish!

It is believed the family will be back in London for the Coronation weekend, to join in the celebrations. Perhaps they will reside at St James's Palace, which is where they once lived.

