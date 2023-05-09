Duchess Sophie is an ethereal vision in fitted dress at garden party

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were both guests at the garden party

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were among the guests to head to the second garden party of the year at Buckingham Palace and Sophie looked absolutely stunning in a fitted blue dress by Suzannah London.

The royal couple were joined at the event by the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Anne. Edward looked very dapper in a suit and top hat as he posed alongside his wife at the beginning of the event. Sophie's outfit had gorgeous lace detailing with it that also featured a sheer neckline and sleeves. She completed the look with a matching hat from Jane Taylor that looked extravagant on her.

She carried a clutch bag with her, alongside a golden bracelet and she showed off a pair of nude heels as she mingled with guests.

Garden parties have been held at Buckingham Palace since the 1860s when Queen Victoria began what was known as "breakfasts", although they took place in the afternoon.

The garden party was held following a busy weekend of coronation festivities, in which Sophie and Edward played a part in, even appearing in an official portrait with the newly crowned King and Queen.

Royal fans were quick to examine the image – and spotted a very tender gesture from Sophie and her husband. The couple are seen discreetly supporting Princess Alexandra so that she can stand for the photograph.

© WPA Pool Sophie's outfit in full

"The care that Sophie and Edward are taking over Princess Alexandra…," one fan noted. A second agreed: "I just adore Sophie. She is just pure class, kindness, and elegance!"

"What a splendid photo. I love zooming in to see all the detail on all the outfits what a lot of hard work! I have no idea who the old lady is but wonderful to see she is supported by both the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. Fabulous!" a third remarked.

A fourth stated: "Working royals unite! Seeing Alexandra and The Duke of Kent there as they were in '53 is very special." And a fifth echoed: "Beautiful! So wonderful to see the Duke of Kent, Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra in the photo - the epitome of lifelong duty."

© WPA Pool Sophie spoke with guests at the event

It comes after fans got to see a very different side of Sophie during her attendance at the coronation concert on Sunday night.

She was spotted by cameras having a solo dance to 'All Night Long' by Lionel Richie - and viewers were quick to comment on how relatable she is, and praising her for "letting her hair down".

One wrote: "Good for Sophie Wessex actually looking like she's having a good time, like normal people look at a concert." A second commented: "Wow Duchess Sophie of Wessex is some mover."

