Pregnant Princess Eugenie's coronation fashion has surprised us

Pregnant Princess Eugenie of York stepped out for Saturday night’s star-studded Coronation Concert looking like a star herself, dressing her blossoming baby bump in a glamorous day to evening look.

Thirty-three-year-old Eugenie was all smiles as she arrived at the concert with husband Jack Brooksbank wearing a black and white dress by Gabriela Hearst - the same dress she wore earlier in the day to the Big Lunch in Windsor!

The Princess wore her hair in down in soft waves with a side part, and an evening-ready smokey-eye for her makeup look.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie's special bond with Prince Archie and Princess Lili

The 33-year-old royal has been giving a masterclass in royal maternity dressing throughout King Charles III’s big weekend, attending the non-stop agenda of events in some very chic looks.

© Leon Neal Princess Eugenie was sat behind Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte and Prince George for the evening concert

Eugenie, due to welcome a baby sibling for two-year-old son August this summer, kicked off the celebrations wearing a burgundy velvet robe coat for a pre-Coronation family gathering at London private member's club Oswalds on Friday night.

© Getty Images Princess Eugenie, wearing the same dress, stepped out with sister Princess Beatrice just hours before the Coronation Concert

For her uncle King Charles III’s Coronation the following day, the Princess wore a head to toe luxury ensemble by Fendi.

a custom-made FENDI by Kim Jones navy silk dress, plus a matching double-sided cashmere coat, leather bag and silk gloves by the fashion house.

© Photographer:magic curley blitz Princess Eugenie stepped out with husband Jack Brooksbank wearing a burgundy velvet look on the eve of the Coronation

And just hours before her concert appearance, Princess Eugenie looked gorgeous in the black and white dress by Gabriela Hearst she wore to the star-studded show as she joined her sister, Princess Beatrice, to mingle with well-wishers as they attended The Big Lunch in Windsor.

© Getty The Princess and her husband were seated in front of Mike and Zara Tindall during the historic ceremony

Princess Eugenie, who revealed her expectant status in January, has been taking her second pregnancy at her stride - and one person who is absolutely thrilled about the new addition is the royal’s mum, Sarah Ferguson.

Eugenie and Jack, who are expecting their second child this summer, joked with Prince Harry at the ceremony

In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, the Duchess of York said: "[Eugenie] is phenomenal. … Everyone says: 'How are you as a grandmother?' I say that I absolutely love being a grandmother, but I’m so proud of my girls. And Jack is amazing; he is incredible and one of my best friends.

© Getty Princess Eugenie looked chic in navy blue Fendi for her uncle King Charles III's big day

“We’re a really strong, close-knit family," she added.