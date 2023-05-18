Duchess Sophie surprises in leather Victoria Beckham-inspired look - wow

The Duchess of Edinburgh (formerly Countess of Wessex and Forfar) nailed the art of elevated dressing this week when she attended a glamorous event in London for the Chartered Management Institute Women's Annual Conference.
The wife of Prince Edward, 58, looked fabulous in a fit-and-flare striped dress from Victoria Beckham's eponymous fashion label. Duchess Sophie layered her candy cane print dress with a runway-worthy Prada jacket -
Sophie's vintage Prada jacket featured a collarless cut, structured shoulders elevated with leather epaulettes and a svelte tailored fit that highlighted her feminine silhouette.
In photographs shared on Twitter, the Duchess looked radiant wearing her signature blonde hair in a sleek straightened style, complementing her surprisingly vampy leather look.
Taking to Instagram to comment on the royal's biker-chic aesthetic, fans hailed the Duchess of Edinburgh's edgy unrivalled style.
"I'd love to see the dress on her! This outfit looks super youthful yet classic, especially paired with a leather jacket," penned one fan, as another wrote: "I love this look on Sophie. The collarless leather jacket is very flattering. I also think the dress flare at the bottom would give the outfit a great silhouette. The stripes are great."
"This is a fabulous look. The jacket can be worn in so many ways. And the dress is very striking!" chimed in a third fan.
It's not the first time we've seen the Duchess channelling a biker babe look.
Sophie's Prada number has been in her wardrobe for a number of years, with the royal having worn it back in 2017 to visit the British Women's Hockey team in Marlow, Buckinghamshire and again at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
If we had a timeless Prada lambskin jacket in our archive, we'd recycle it too!
Perfect for layering over spring dresses, elevating an evening look, or even for levelling up your winter wardrobe, there's no style weapon more versatile than a royal-approved leather. Shop our edit of favourites below.
Royal-approved leather jackets
The Duchess of Edinburgh in Cornwall
Sophie's engagement at the Chartered Management Institute Women's Annual Conference at IET London was swiftly followed by a trip to Cornwall, where the mother-of-two sampled a series of alcoholic tipples at Colwith Farm Distillery near Crewell Moorin.
Duchess Sophie looked immaculate in a double-breasted blazer from Altuzarra, slipping into the boldest chequered trousers we've ever seen on a royal. Sophie was armed with a stunning cream 'Crescent Shoulder Bag' from Strathberry, epitomising spring with her playful, pastel ensemble.
Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.