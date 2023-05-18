Duchess Sophie surprises in leather Victoria Beckham-inspired look - wow

The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out in London rocking an edgy designer leather jacket

The Duchess of Edinburgh (formerly Countess of Wessex and Forfar) nailed the art of elevated dressing this week when she attended a glamorous event in London for the Chartered Management Institute Women's Annual Conference.

The wife of Prince Edward, 58, looked fabulous in a fit-and-flare striped dress from Victoria Beckham's eponymous fashion label. Duchess Sophie layered her candy cane print dress with a runway-worthy Prada jacket -

Sophie's vintage Prada jacket featured a collarless cut, structured shoulders elevated with leather epaulettes and a svelte tailored fit that highlighted her feminine silhouette.

In photographs shared on Twitter, the Duchess looked radiant wearing her signature blonde hair in a sleek straightened style, complementing her surprisingly vampy leather look.

Taking to Instagram to comment on the royal's biker-chic aesthetic, fans hailed the Duchess of Edinburgh's edgy unrivalled style.

© Getty Duchess Sophie formerly wore her stylish leather jacket back in 2017

"I'd love to see the dress on her! This outfit looks super youthful yet classic, especially paired with a leather jacket," penned one fan, as another wrote: "I love this look on Sophie. The collarless leather jacket is very flattering. I also think the dress flare at the bottom would give the outfit a great silhouette. The stripes are great."

© Getty The Duchess looked effortlessly chic when she formerly wore the jacket in 2017

"This is a fabulous look. The jacket can be worn in so many ways. And the dress is very striking!" chimed in a third fan.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh previously wore her timesless designer outerwear at the Royal Windsor Horse Show

It's not the first time we've seen the Duchess channelling a biker babe look.

Sophie's Prada number has been in her wardrobe for a number of years, with the royal having worn it back in 2017 to visit the British Women's Hockey team in Marlow, Buckinghamshire and again at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh goes hell for leather

If we had a timeless Prada lambskin jacket in our archive, we'd recycle it too!

Perfect for layering over spring dresses, elevating an evening look, or even for levelling up your winter wardrobe, there's no style weapon more versatile than a royal-approved leather. Shop our edit of favourites below.

Royal-approved leather jackets

AllSaints Balfern Leather Jacket AllSaints is synonymous with leather jackets and the biker styles are iconic for a reason. Perfectly crafted in soft leather, if you only have one, make it the Balfern.

£319 at AllSaints

Reiss Tallis Leather Jacket Crafted from premium leather, the Tallis jacket from Reiss has a racer design with quilted arms and cool asymmetric zip detail.

£378 at Reiss

Anine Bing Benjamin Leather Jacket From the relaxed fit to the removable waistbelt and leather that gets more supple with each wear, Anine Bing's biker jacket is perfection.

£980 at NET-A-PORTER

Mango Leather Jacket Leather jackets don't come much more classic (or affordable) than this one from Mango.

£119.99 at Mango

M&S Autograph Leather Jacket Marks & Spencer's leather biker jacket is cut to a versatile regular fit and features comfy quilting on the inside.

£250 at Marks & Spencer

Karen Millen Leather Jacket Cropped at the waist with a lightly tailored silhouette, Karen Millen's signature leather jacket is so flattering.

£287.20 at Karen Milen

& Other Stories Leather Jacket For a unique take on the leather biker jacket, & Other Stories has this zip-up style with a turn-down collar. £349 at & Other Stories

Deadwood River Leather Biker Jacket Deadwood's leather jacket is made from upcycled vintage pieces, so it's both sustainable and has that authentic 'worn' look. £380 at NET-A-PORTER

The Jacket Maker Flashback Leather Biker Jacket When it comes to value for money and choice of selection, it's hard to beat The Jacket Maker. You can definitely file their beautifully-made Flashback Leather Biker Jacket under 'looks more expensive than it is'. Their jackets come in eight different sizes, from XS to 4XL so they get a big thumbs up for inclusivity - plus for an extra £40 you can get a custom made jacket to your own measurements. £201 AT THE JACKET MAKER

The Duchess of Edinburgh in Cornwall

Sophie's engagement at the Chartered Management Institute Women's Annual Conference at IET London was swiftly followed by a trip to Cornwall, where the mother-of-two sampled a series of alcoholic tipples at Colwith Farm Distillery near Crewell Moorin.

Duchess Sophie looked immaculate in a double-breasted blazer from Altuzarra, slipping into the boldest chequered trousers we've ever seen on a royal. Sophie was armed with a stunning cream 'Crescent Shoulder Bag' from Strathberry, epitomising spring with her playful, pastel ensemble.

