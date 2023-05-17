Duchess Sophie charms in silky belted dress for fairytale garden party

When it comes to style, the Duchess of Edinburgh is a creature of habit. Don’t get us wrong, this is far from a bad thing. As a result, we’ve become oh so familiar with the royal’s wardrobe and favourite brands, meaning when she debuts a recycled look for a royal event, we know just where to find it.

On Tuesday, Duchess Sophie attended The Not Forgotten Association Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, relying once again on her go-to brand Suzannah London. The royal recycled one of her beloved coat dresses from the luxury label, which is aptly called the ‘Sophie.’

Sophie’s ‘Sophie’ featured a French blue hue, three-quarter-length sleeves, a fit and flare silhouette, a belted waistline, a shawl neckline and a silk finish. The elegant number which retails at approximately £3,000, was paired with Strathberry’s ‘East/West Mini Leather Crossbody Bag in Seagrass with Bottle Green Interior,’ which added an extra £455 to the outfit’s price tag.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attended the Not Forgotten Association Annual Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

A pair of cream, point-toe heels by Moda in Pelle made for a sweet shoe choice, while a selection of Hermes jewels infused the royal’s aesthetic with some French decadence.

© Getty The Duchess looked to Suzannah London for her outfit of choice

A sophisticated hat by Jane Taylor Millinery featuring a pale blue hue and floral detailing perched perfectly atop Sophie’s blonde hair that was swept back into a polished updo.

© Getty The royal looked beautiful in a floral headpiece by Jane Taylor

Fans adored Sophie’s garden party attire. “Huge hit. Age appropriate. Party appropriate. She should have it made in another colour,” one wrote via social media, as another added: “A really quality outfit for Sophie! Perfect for a repeat!” A third noted: “The entire look is gorgeous. Beautiful colour and cut. It feels very retro yet it’s timeless and perfect for those kind of occasions,” and a fourth commented: “Wonderful! Hope we get to see her wear this again soon.”

© Getty Sophie chatted with guests at Buckingham Palace

Duchess Sophie is all over the silky concoctions as of late, especially during the King’s coronation. During the Big Lunch, the mother-of-two met with residents and representatives from the Royal British Legion, the Scouts and the Guides in Cranleigh Village Hall. For the outing, she looked to esteemed Italian label Etro, a designer brand renowned for its contemporary rustic designs and pretty paisley mania.

© WPA Pool The royal is an expert in garden party dressing

Prince Edward’s wife graced the scene in Etro’s ‘Cotton Patterned Midi Dress’ which featured a light blue backdrop, a patchwork of prints, half-length sleeves, a sharp V-neck and an ethereal floating silhouette as the royal walked.

© Getty Sophie looked stunning in a blue ruffled midi dress with a floral hat during another party at Buckingham Palace during the coronation celebrations

As for her choice of accessories, we all knew what was coming. Sophie clasped a large woven tote bag with blue handles and tassels by Sophia Habsburg. The bag perfectly complemented the Duchess’ Penelope Chilver’s ‘Colina Leather Wedges,’ another favourite brand of the royal household.

She crouched down to speak with children as she accompanied her husband Prince Edward on their royal engagement.

