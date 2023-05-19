This gorgeous tote looks just like Meghan Markle's - but it's less than half the price

The chic Mango tote is so similar to the Duchess of Sussex's more expensive shopper

Meghan Markle loves a classic look, whether a chic striped shirt or a great pair of flats. The Duchess of Sussex’s cognac brown leather Everlane tote is just as timeless - and we’ve found a genuine leather lookalike that’s a fraction of the price.

Duchess Meghan first showed off her buttery soft brown shopper by the eco-friendly brand when she was seen with now-husband Prince Harry for the first time at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

© Vaughn Ridley Meghan Markle's Everlane carryall made an appearance during the Invictus Games in Toronto

The Everlane carryall is no longer available - although you can shop the updated version, the Luxe Medium Italian Leather Tote ($250 / £240) in the same cognac shade.

THE LOOK FOR LESS: Mango Shopper Bag

$99 / £59.99 at Mango

Or, you can grab this equally roomy and timeless lower-priced Tote from Mango that's just $99 (£59.99).

The Luxe Medium Italian Leather Tote

$250 / £240 at Everlane

Mango’s faux leather shopper bag features a double handle, magnetic fastening and a handy inner zipped pocket.

Flashback: Meghan Markle shows her timeless style in 1st event with Prince Harry

And like Everlane’s stylish tote, which also features double handles, an inner pocket and top closure, it’s also available in black.

Meghan wore a crisp white button-down shirt and tortoiseshell shades for the outing

We love this type of tote because it’s large enough for work or weekends - and if you’re wondering how to style it, we suggest taking a page out of Duchess Meghan’s book!

© Photo: Getty Images The casual appearance was her first-ever public event with future husband Prince Harry

The mom-of-two wore the brown leather tote along with distressed jeans and a classic white button-down. (Meghan’s jeans are The Looker Ankle Fray by Mother Denim and her shirt is the ‘Husband’ style by Misha Nonoo.)

Brown ‘Natalie’ flats by Sarah Flint – one of the Duchess' fave footwear brands – and tortoiseshell Finlay and Co shades in the ‘Percy’ style finished off the look.

