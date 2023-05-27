Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden stuns in fitted Zara suit and the highest heels

The Swedish royal is getting behind the pink suit trend

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden looked so pretty in pink as she stepped out on Friday in a tailored trouser suit - and royal fans couldn't believe it was from Zara.

The Swedish royal looked absolutely stunning during her visit to the West Sweden Chamber of Commerce in Gothenburg, wearing a bubblegum pink blazer and matching trousers, which she teamed with a silk blouse in a lighter pink shade.

© Getty The Swedish royal looked so stylish in the pink Zara suit

Accessorising to perfection, Princess Victoria styled the look with a pair of Gianvito Rossi suede beige pumps, along with a YSL satchel handbag. The mother-of-two tied her hair back in a sleek bun, which showcased her stunning butterfly drop earrings that completed the look.

If you want to channel the royal look, you're in luck. Mango also has an almost identical version of the candy pink suit, and the gorgeous two-piece would look just as fabulous worn separately as it would as a co-ord.

Instagram user Royal Fashion Police took to the social media app to share Princess Victoria's latest look, and fans were blown away by the stylish ensemble.

One royal fan commented: "Beautiful colours and the accessories match perfectly." Whilst another added: "Everyone loves a pink suit."

"Yet another royal lady in pink! The trend is STRONG."

Princess Victoria's fashion choice comes after the Princess of Wales stepped out earlier this week in her ME+EM pink shirt dress which featured a floaty fit and a figure-flattering waistband.

