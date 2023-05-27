Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden stuns in fitted Zara suit and the highest heels

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden looked so pretty in pink as she stepped out on Friday in a tailored trouser suit - and royal fans couldn't believe it was from Zara.
The Swedish royal looked absolutely stunning during her visit to the West Sweden Chamber of Commerce in Gothenburg, wearing a bubblegum pink blazer and matching trousers, which she teamed with a silk blouse in a lighter pink shade.
© Getty The Swedish royal looked so stylish in the pink Zara suit
Accessorising to perfection, Princess Victoria styled the look with a pair of Gianvito Rossi suede beige pumps, along with a YSL satchel handbag. The mother-of-two tied her hair back in a sleek bun, which showcased her stunning butterfly drop earrings that completed the look.
If you want to channel the royal look, you're in luck.
Mango also has an almost identical version of the candy pink suit, and the gorgeous two-piece would look just as fabulous worn separately as it would as a co-ord. Get the Look
Instagram user Royal Fashion Police took to the social media app to share Princess Victoria's latest look, and fans were blown away by the stylish ensemble.
One royal fan commented: "Beautiful colours and the accessories match perfectly." Whilst another added: "Everyone loves a pink suit."
"Yet another royal lady in pink! The trend is STRONG."
Princess Victoria's fashion choice comes after the
Princess of Wales stepped out earlier this week in her ME+EM pink shirt dress which featured a floaty fit and a figure-flattering waistband. Feeling inspired? Shop more trouser suits...
H&M Suit In Blue
This blue suit is guaranteed to fly off the virtual rails.
M&S Satin Look Relaxed Suit In Pink
M&S has nailed it with this stunning pink suit.
Reiss Hollie Suit In Neutral
Reiss always does a good suit and this perfect power suit is ideal for a stylish event.
River Island Suit In Purple
This suit is absolutely stunning. I don't think it'll stay around for long - it's just gorgeous. Perfect to take you into summer.
Forever Unique x Tara May Suit In Lilac
This is a limited edition set within fashion influencer Tara May's edit, and we know it'll sell out fast.
ME + EM Trouser Suit In Candy Floss Pink
This has been called a 'Forever' suit for a reason. This suit brings together a double-breasted blazer and wide-leg trousers in a pretty pastel hue.
Mango Linen Suit In Fuchsia
Ok, we're loving this hot pink suit from Mango, if you have a wedding in the diary, this could make a great affordable option.
Karen Millen Suit in Ecru
Perfect for anyone looking for a seriously chic white/ecru suit.
Coast Suit In Pink
A hot pink coloured suit is chic with a capital C.
& Other Stories Suit In Light Beige
This suit features trousers, blazer and a very on-trend waistcoat. I love how fresh it looks. If you've got an afternoon tea booked, this could be a lovely outfit to wear.
Mint Velvet Suit In Pink
Now, this is a fabulous suit!
Oasis x Rachel Stevens Suit In Green
If you're looking to go bold this summer, this bright green suit will be a real statement look.
ASOS Edition Sparkly Suit In Ivory
Calling all brides-to-be...
Boden Fluid Suit In Fox
This suit is a real keeper and could be perfect for a special occasion.
Ted Baker Suit In Lilac
This lovely lilac suit will be a keeper for years to come.
