Zara Tindall subtly twins with husband Mike in striped dress with belted waistline

Zara and Mike Tindall enjoyed a sun-soaked day out on Saturday as they attended the races at Epsom. Zara opted for a playful yet polished look as she joined her husband for the event, sparking excitement for summer dressing within us all

The 42-year-old looked refined in a white shirt-style dress featuring vertical black stripes, half-length rolled-up sleeves and a belted waistline. The number also boasted a peasant collar and a midi silhouette, which led the eye down to her elegant footwear.

She wore her blonde hair tied up in a sleek bun and fastened by a cream-coloured fascinator that took the form of a teardrop. The prim headpiece was complete with black and ivory designs that artistically curled inwards.

© Alamy Mike and Zara Tindall pose for a photo on Derby Day of the 2023 Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse

Her accessory choice was elevated by a contemporary pair of drop earrings that featured fine, oval designs and a silver watch.

© Alamy Zara looked lovely in a striped dress with a belted waistline

Zara showcased a natural beauty blend, consisting of a honied skin tone, a dusting of rose-tinted blush, a pink smoky eye, and a glossy lip.

© Alamy The royal topped off her look with a cream hat

Her husband and former rugby player Mike Tindall looked dashing beside his spouse, sporting a perfectly tailored black morning suit, charcoal pinstripe trousers, a pale grey waistcoat, and white shirt, and a striped tie that twinned with Zara’s ensemble.

© Alamy Princess Anne's daughter is a former equestrian and Olympian

The pair, who enjoyed their view of the races from an exclusive box, embraced one another as they smiled for the cameras.

Since the advent of spring, Zara has been rocking the shirt dresses. Only last week, the late Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter once again showed off her fun side as she was spotted in a DJ booth in Monaco during the F1 Grand Prix. In the clip below, the 42-year-old royal takes a turn on the decks as fellow yacht guests dance and clap to Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' Can't Hold Us.

Zara owns a plethora of summer-ready outfits

Zara nailed the perfect balance between off-duty casual and quiet elegance as she headed overseas to the celebrity-favourite destination.

Looking glamorous as ever, the equestrian donned an oversized striped poplin dress from Essentiel Antwerp. The nautical mini dress featured a regal pie-crust neckline, a flattering tiered skirt and statement ruffled cuffs on the sleeves.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Zara recently stunned wearing a Zimmermann dress

Royal fashion fans loved Zara's breezy summer mini dress, rushing to Instagram to comment on her understated sartorial choices. "Zara has really mastered the art of wearing what works for her, she rarely has a fashion miss," penned a fan, as another wrote: "Zara continues to hit it out of the park. She radiates happiness."

