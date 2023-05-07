Radiant Zara Tindall delights in head-turning look for concert date night with Mike

How stunning did Princess Anne's daughter look at the coronation concert?

Zara Tindall never disappoints in the style stakes, and on Sunday night the royal delivered yet another stunning sartorial display at King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation concert.

The 41-year-old royal turned heads when she arrived at Windsor Castle alongside her dapper husband Mike Tindall, rocking the boldest green jacket. Zara looked seriously beautiful in her bright look, opting for a smart casual ensemble for her fun-filled evening.

Zara and Mike were joined by fellow senior royals including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward, and, of course, the newly crowned king and queen.

The star-studded concert, which is being broadcast on the BBC, is jam-packed full of performances from the Royal Ballet, the Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal College of Music and the Royal College of Art.

© Getty Zara Tindall chose a bold green ensemble

The royal patronages will come together for the first time to create a one-off performance featuring Sex Education and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Olivier Award nominee Mei Mac.

Based on themes of love and togetherness, the piece will combine music, dance, art and theatre in what will be the ultimate royal collaboration.

Zara and Mike shared a warm greeting with Duchess Sophie

There will be special musical performances from the likes of Katy Perry, Take That and Olly Murs.

The event on May 7 in the grounds of Windsor Castle will be watched by a crowd of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests and broadcast across BBC television and radio stations.

Hugh Bonneville is on hosting duties on the night. The Downton Abbey star enthused: "I'm delighted to be taking part in this unique event, celebrating the best of musical entertainment in honour of His Majesty's coronation. In true British style, come rain or shine it will be a night to remember."

Zara's outing comes after her glamorous appearance the previous day. Joining her family members for the main event, Zara looked stunning in her baby blue coat dress by Laura Green, which she teamed with a matching floral hat.

The luxurious piece was teamed with coordinating shoes that elevated her elegant attire – and poignantly, Zara also added her mother Princess Anne's diamond brooch to her look. The 'Diamond Ribbon and Tassel Brooch' was a wedding present to the Princess Royal from her brother King Charles, so it carries extra significance.

Coronation Concert Lineup Coronation Concert Lineup King Charles III's coronation concert will be taking place in Windsor Castle's grounds on 7 May 2023, and a very exciting line-up is planned for the event. Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Take That are the lead performers for the evening. © Getty Images The Fireworks singer wore her semi-sheer blue look to perform at the store Also performing will be: Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Nicole Scherzinger, Steve Winwood, world-renowned Chinese pianist Lang Lang, Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, and classical-soul composer Alexis-Ffrench. In a change to originally announced plans, Zak Abel will be replacing Freya Ridings after she had to drop out due to illness. Additionally, the evening will feature appearances from stars including Tom Cruise, Sir Tom Jones, Bear Grylls and Ncuti Gatwa in a pre-filmed video. Winnie the Pooh is also due to make an appearance.

Check out our favourite photos of Zara's fashion during the coronation weekend below…

Zara Tindall's best moments from King Charles' coronation weekend

© Getty Images Zara looked beautiful in baby blue alongside husband Mike

© Stuart C. Wilson Zara's beautiful brooch belonged to her mother Princess Anne

© Getty Mike and Zara Tindall attended without their children

© Getty Zara looked lovely in her Laura Green coat dress

© Getty Images Zara's hat was quite the showstopper!

