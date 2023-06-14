Princess Charlene of Monaco looks angelic in sheer midi dress and chocolate brown hair

The wife of Prince Albert of Monaco attended a poignant engagement with the Monaco Red Cross

Princess Charlene of Monaco has had her fair share of fashionable moments recently. From her elevated khaki green ensemble to her fabulous rainbow dress at the Monaco Grand Prix, the Monégasque royal reigns supreme in the style stakes this season.

In new photographs shared on Instagram, the 45-year-old Princess once again showcased her immaculate sense of style to attend a poignant engagement with the Monaco Red Cross. Princess Charlene visited mothers and newborns in the maternity ward at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, a site where the Moncaco Red Cross offers crisis support to those in need.

Looking angelic in a sheer Akris dress, the wife of Prince Albert donned a Cotton Batiste Midi Dress adorned with statement circle loop embroidery.

The royal's statuesque frame looked beautiful in the dress's flutter sleeves and fitted waistline as she slipped into strappy white heels.

Princess Charlene wore her new chocolate brown pixie cut in a side part and sported a vampy scarlet pedicure. Royal style fans hailed the royal's immaculate sartorial taste, rushing to Instagram to pen their thoughts on her Akris ensemble.

"One of her best looks of the year, I think. She looks soft, feminine and approachable," wrote one fan, as another agreed: "She looks radiant. This is a great look."

"She looks ethereal," added another, as a fourth style fan concluded: "A really great look for HSH. The dress is lovely and well-fitted, plus the crispness of the fabric and the tidy tailoring make it look very appropriate for a hospital visit."

© Blitz Princess Charlene of Moncao often wears white for official engagements

HELLO! formerly spoke to colour theory expert Gabi Winters from Chromology to delve into why white is such a popular tone in royal wardrobes for both formal and casual occasions.

© Getty Princess Charlene and Prince Albert at a Cannes gala in 2011

Speaking about formal occasions, Gabi explained: "White is the colour of peace and the colour of new beginnings, so coincidentally the psychological meaning behind this uncommon colour choice is very fitting when it comes to renewing and celebrating diplomatic ties between different nations.

© Getty Princess Charlene wore white to the amFAR Gala in Cannes

"While it isn't a stimulating colour to the senses, white represents a blank canvas waiting to be written upon. It's a fully reflective colour that creates simplicity, clearing the way forward."

And in light of less formal occasions, Gabi explained that white is, scientifically speaking, an equal balance of all the colours of the spectrum.

"White's most fundamental feature is equality, neutrality and independence. Culturally speaking white is a symbol of purity, cleanliness, immaculacy and perfection, which is why it's the natural colour choice for bridal dresses, doctors' coats and seafarers," she added.