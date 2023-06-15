Princess Beatrice recycles floral engagement dress for touching reason

Princess Beatrice attended a HearstLab X Red Magazine event that took place earlier this week, which brought together female founders, business leaders and investors. A string of high-profile guests were in attendance, including Sarah Ferguson’s eldest daughter who looked fabulous in florals.

The evening offered guests the opportunity to explore HearstLab’s unique investment offering and connect with senior Hearst executives and editorial leads. Red Editor-in-Chief, Sarah Tomczak, led an inspiring discussion with Hearst’s Chief Legal Officer and founder of HearstLab, Eve Burton, on the power of female-led businesses, which was followed by an insightful Q&A, after a welcome from Hearst UK’s recently appointed CEO, Katie Vanneck-Smith.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice unearths mother Sarah Ferguson's York tiara for Jordan royal banquet

For the insightful event, Princess Beatrice looked to a particularly special piece from her summer archive. The royal wore a floral dress which she sported in images announcing her engagement to her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in September 2019.

© HearstLabs Princess Beatrice rewore her floral engagement dress

The statement from Buckingham Palace read: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York to Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Her Royal Highness and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020. Further details will be announced in due course."

© Instagram The royal wore the dress to announce her engagement in September 2019

Beatrice’s dress featured a forest green backdrop complete with sprawling pink blooms and cream blossoms. The garment also showcased long balloon sleeves, a rounded neckline and a longline silhouette, making it the perfect choice for an engagement photo shoot.

© Instagram The piece featured pretty florals and a deep green backdrop

However, the Princess switched up her look for the HearstLab event, opting for a bronzed smoky eye, a dusting of blush and a natural lip. She wore her silk auburn hair down loose in a straightened style with a middle parting.

Princess Beatrice looked stunning in her mother's tiara at the Jordanian wedding

Princess Beatrice has experienced the most elegant of style glow-ups this season. The mother-of-one delighted fans with her surprise appearance at the royal Jordanian wedding. The British royal arrived at the St Regis hotel in Amman alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and other royals including Queen Rania of Jordan, who witnessed another of her children tie the knot on the big day. Princess Beatrice turned out a true Cinderella moment for the occasion, dazzling in Needle & Thread’s ‘Celia Gown.'

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo greeted the Jordan royal family

The gown, which currently retails online for £450 (down from £675) features tiers of crystal blue ruffle tulle, long embellished sleeves, delicate button fastenings, sheer panels and ruffle-trimmed hems. Princess Kate is also a fan of the statement frock, owning her own version in radiant red.

MORE: All of Princess Beatrice's romantic date night outfits with boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi