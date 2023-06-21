Duchess Sophie surprises in angelic dress with giant bow

© Getty The Duchess arrived at the racecourse in a horse-drawn carriage

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Edinburgh attended Royal Ascot alongside Zara Tindall to enjoy a day at the races. For the prim occasion, the royal decided to shake up her formalwear collection, stepping out in something nobody expected.

The mother-of-two wore a heavenly white dress featuring striking bow detailing that protruded from the rounded neckline of the garment. The number also featured button-down detailing, long sleeves and a belted waist.

Duchess Sophie completed her raceday aesthetic with a pale pink, wide-brimmed hat that perched atop her blonde locks. She wore her hair tied back to reveal and glowing beauty blend which was perfect for summer.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attended day two of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse

A pair of drop diamond earrings infused her attire with a healthy dose of dazzle as she waved at crowds from her horse-drawn carriage. Fans could glimpse at her nude patent heels as she exited the upscale mode of transport.

© Getty The royal wore a bow-clad dress

In her hands, she clasped a cream leather handbag boasting simple silver chain detailing and an envelope design.

© Getty A white bag and nude heels complemented the white garment

She was accompanied by The Lady Sarah Keswick and The Rt. Hon. the Lord Soames of Fletching. Lady Sarah looked lovely in baby blue, a favourite hue of the royal sphere.

Last year, the royal dazzled as Ascot wearing a baby pink, long-sleeve dress that featured a subtle cowl neckline and gentle draping. She further donned a pearl necklace and a rouge hat with coordinating pink detail.

Her white ensemble marked quite the departure from her perfectly pink outfit from the previous year.

The second day of the annual occasion, she sported an incredible lace dress with copious ruffle detail. The wife of Prince Edward wore a matching blue hat that was adorned with flowers.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh was also amongst the royals that attended the service

Sophie’s outing followed her attendance at the Order of the Garter service at St George's Chapel alongside other members of the royal family on Monday.

The Duchess chose royal-favourite designer Emilia Wickstead for her look of the day, wearing a fit-and-flare dress from the brand in a pretty candy-pink botanical print. The 'Mara' dress is made in structured taffeta and costs £1,628.

The Duchess complemented her look with a bold pink Jane Taylor headpiece and neutral accessories including a clutch bag and pointed heels. She wore her blonde hair in a coiffed updo teamed with glowing makeup as she was pictured outside the chapel with the Princess of Wales ahead of the service.