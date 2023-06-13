Queen Letizia surprises in £30 cargo pants and heeled boots

She may rule the roost when it comes to feminine silhouettes and florals, but Queen Letizia didn’t come to play during her official visit to Colombia. The royal jetted off to the Southern American country to learn about the work that the Spanish Cooperation develops in the country in the areas of health, governance and gender equality, rural development and food security. For the trip, she opted for a functional fashion statement.

The 50-year-old wore a pair of stone-coloured cargo pants from high street label Stradivarius, which currently retail for £30, teamed with a white shirt and sleeveless red safety vest. A pair of brown, heeled boots from Panama Jack elevated the practicality of the royal’s look while serving up a hint of stiletto sass.

Queen Letizia wore her chocolate hair down loose and showcased a glamorous beauty blend, her go-to makeup style. A defined brow, a glowing complexion and a smoky eye highlighted her naturally defined features.

© Getty Queen Letizia of Spain rocked high-street cargo pants

First Lady of the Republic of Colombia, Veronica Alcocer was pictured receiving Queen Letizia at the Rafael Nuñez International Airport in Cartagena, Colombia. The two sweetly embraced upon the latter’s arrival.

© Getty First Lady of the Republic of Colombia, Veronica Alcocer received Queen Letizia of Spain in Colombia

Queen Letizia will enjoy a three-day trip to Colombia to learn about various projects in which Spanish cooperation works in the country. This is the eighth trip that Queen Letizia has made to give visibility to the programs that Spanish cooperation develops in areas considered a priority.

© Getty The Spanish Queen will spend three days in the country

Letizia’s casual yet sensible attire closely followed a more extravagant royal appearance last month. King Felipe and Queen Letizia celebrated their youngest daughter Infanta Sofia's confirmation on Thursday, with the Spanish royals coordinating in shades of pink for the family photo op, which you can see in the clip below...

The family-of-four attended the service at Asunción de Nuestra Señora Church in the municipality of Aravaca in Madrid, Spain.

They were joined by Felipe's mother, Queen Sofia, and Letizia's parents, Paloma Rocasolano and Jesus Ortiz as they posed for photographs outside the church. Displaying their close siblings bond, Princess Leonor and Sofia were pictured holding hands as they arrived.

Letizia looked lovely in a baby pink puff-sleeve blouse teamed with high-waisted cream trousers by Boss and white wedged espadrilles. Infanta Sofia, 16, who will finish her high school education at Santa María de los Rosales school this summer, wore a fuchsia pink jumpsuit with cut-out detailing. The pink number featured a wrap design – one of her mother’s go-to styles.

