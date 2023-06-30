5 royals looking ace in tennis kit: Princess Kate, Princess Diana, Prince Edward and more

Discover which royals served in their pristine tennis gear across the years

For the royal family, British summers revolve around the finer things in life. Royal Ascot, Serpentine soirees and of course, the annual advent of Wimbledon. The sporting affair is right around the corner, meaning we can expect to see a flock of refined stars descend upon South West London for the exclusive event.

Yet, it’s not so often we see royals actually on the court. That was the case until last week when the Princess of Wales and Wimbledon champion Roger Federer enjoyed a friendly knock-up on No.3 Court at The All England Lawn Tennis Club at Wimbledon. Ever since, we’ve been wondering, which other royals have aced a traditional tennis-inspired outfit?

WATCH: Princess Kate is the ultimate Wimbledon fan

It turns out, quite the handful. Keep reading to uncover which royal family members have donned tennis whites across the years…

The Princess of Wales © Getty On June 24, the Princess of Wales joined sporting sweetheart Roger Federer at Wimbledon for a friendly knock-about. Prince William’s wife remained chic as always in a pleated white tennis skirt, a sleeveless white polo top with a navy trim and white trainers.

Princess Diana © Getty During the height of her popularity in 1988, Princess Diana opened the Women's International Tennis Association European Office at the Vanderbilt Racquet Club in London. For the occasion, the People’s Princess wore a blue and white pinstripe tennis dress layered under a baby pink cardigan and white trainers. Retro perfection. SHOP: The 7 chicest designer tennis bags to inspire your Wimbledon style game

Prince Edward © Getty To this day, Prince Edward remains an avid fan of Real Tennis. Regarded as ‘the sport of kings,’ real tennis is played indoors with heavy wooden racquets and is a more antiquated form of lawn tennis. The game has a strict dress code and players may only wear white during matches.

King George VI © Getty Queen Elizabeth II’s father King George VI was a keen sportsman and was pictured here in 1926 wearing long white trousers and a polo shirt white competing in the All-England tennis championships at Wimbledon. LOOK: Wimbledon: The 13 best tennis player style moments of all time

Prince Albert II of Monaco © Getty Opting for something with a splash more colour, Prince Albert II of Monaco was pictured playing tennis outside the Royal Palace in Monaco in 1983 in Monte Carlo. The royal donned a striped pale and navy blue polo shirt, teamed with dark shorts, striped socks and white trainers.

WOW: Princess Kate plays tennis with Roger Federer ahead of Wimbledon – watch video\

SEE: What to wear to Wimbledon: 6 outfit ideas that totally serve