5 royals looking ace in tennis kit: Princess Kate, Princess Diana, Prince Edward and more

For the royal family, British summers revolve around the finer things in life. Royal Ascot, Serpentine soirees and of course, the annual advent of Wimbledon. The sporting affair is right around the corner, meaning we can expect to see a flock of refined stars descend upon South West London for the exclusive event.
Yet, it’s not so often we see royals actually on the court. That was the case until last week when the Princess of Wales and Wimbledon champion Roger Federerenjoyed a friendly knock-up on No.3 Court at The All England Lawn Tennis Club at Wimbledon. Ever since, we’ve been wondering, which other royals have aced a traditional tennis-inspired outfit?
It turns out, quite the handful. Keep reading to uncover which royal family members have donned tennis whites across the years…
The Princess of Wales
On June 24, the Princess of Wales joined sporting sweetheart Roger Federer at Wimbledon for a friendly knock-about. Prince William’s wife remained chic as always in a pleated white tennis skirt, a sleeveless white polo top with a navy trim and white trainers.
Princess Diana
During the height of her popularity in 1988, Princess Diana opened the Women's International Tennis Association European Office at the Vanderbilt Racquet Club in London. For the occasion, the People’s Princess wore a blue and white pinstripe tennis dress layered under a baby pink cardigan and white trainers. Retro perfection.
To this day, Prince Edward remains an avid fan of Real Tennis. Regarded as ‘the sport of kings,’ real tennis is played indoors with heavy wooden racquets and is a more antiquated form of lawn tennis. The game has a strict dress code and players may only wear white during matches.
King George VI
Queen Elizabeth II’s father King George VI was a keen sportsman and was pictured here in 1926 wearing long white trousers and a polo shirt white competing in the All-England tennis championships at Wimbledon.
Opting for something with a splash more colour, Prince Albert II of Monaco was pictured playing tennis outside the Royal Palace in Monaco in 1983 in Monte Carlo. The royal donned a striped pale and navy blue polo shirt, teamed with dark shorts, striped socks and white trainers.