Princess Kate compared to Princess Diana in stunning unearthed photo

The Princess of Wales often pays tribute to her late mother-in-law through style

The Princess of Wales put her sartorial skills to the test as she arrived at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Monday. The royal joined members of her family for King Charles' first Order of the Garter service as monarch.

Princess Kate looked to one of her favourite designers Alessandra Rich for the event, opting for a bespoke monochrome polka-dot midi dress with a high neckline teamed with some toe-cap heels from the same brand.

Not only was the monochrome rendition of the garment the sister of the frock Princess Diana's niece, Lady Eliza Spencer, wore to the Chelsea Flower Show back in May, but it also linked directly to the late Princess of Wales.

© Getty William and Kate attended the Order of the Garter service

Polka dots were a print favoured by the beloved People’s Princess, who famously wore the design to Royal Ascot in 1988.

© Getty Kate and Sophie watch proceedings from the porch

Princess Diana delighted onlookers in the midi, a long-sleeve number designed by Victor Edelstein which she paired with a pearl necklace and a wide-brimmed Philip Somerville hat. The outfit went down in the history books as one of her most iconic Ascot outfits.

© Getty Kate opted for pretty polka dots

While Diana’s look featured a structured fit and a rounded neckline with quintessentially eighties shoulder pad detailing, Kate’s Alessandra Rich dress came complete with a ruched high neckline, a silky silhouette and a finer fabric.

© Getty Diana, Princess of Wales attending the Ascot race meeting in England, wearing a dotted dress by Victor Edelstein and a Philip Somerville hat, in 1988

The Princess additionally wore a statement Philip Treacy hat with feather detailing, teamed with Princess Diana's Collingwood Pearl Drop Earrings. As always, she added natural makeup blend and a pale pink lip to highlight her natural features.

© Getty Princess Diana's style has been inherited by her daughter-in-law Kate

Avid royal fans adored Kate’s nod to Prince William’s mother. “Stunning hat and just beautiful dress!” one wrote, while another said: “She's getting more and more beautiful. She can wear anything.” A third added: “She looks amazing,” and a fourth commented: “Similar to Diana’s outfit and shoes in 80s era! Love it.”

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales waved as she arrived at St George's Chapel to attend the Order Of The Garter Service

The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III approximately 700 years ago. The Order includes the King, who is Sovereign of the Garter, the Queen, several members of the Royal Family, and 18 knights or ladies chosen in recognition of their work. \

Knights of the Garter are chosen personally by the King to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally – for 2023's ceremony, the Baroness Ashton of Upholland GCMG will be installed as a Lady Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, and the Lord Patten of Barnes CH will be installed as a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.