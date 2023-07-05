Duchess Sophie celebrates special anniversary in ethereal hand-painted floral dress

The Duchess of Edinburgh epitomised royal elegance as she joined her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at a service in Westminster Abbey to celebrate the NHS' 75th anniversary on Wednesday.
Duchess Sophie, 58, looked beautiful in a pastel midi dress adorned with blooming peonies. The royal turned to one of her most trusted designers for the poignant occasion, donning Suzannah London's 'Adela' tea dress in 'Paris pink'.
Complete with cropped sleeves, an empire waistline and a vintage silhouette, Duchess Sophie's dress was emblazoned in a hand-painted 1920's floral print. The royal teamed it with nude pointed-toe pumps and was armed with a deep crimson-hued clutch bag.
The mother-of-two wore her blonde hair in a sophisticated half-up, half-down style, sweeping back her fringe to reveal delicate drop earrings that boasted glittering pink gemstones.
Royal fans adored Sophie's whimsical floral ensemble. "I love her in florals, this dress is particularly beautiful," penned one fan via social media. "Wow, the Duchess of Edinburgh looks absolutely stunning."
Duchess Sophie has worn several Suzannah London dresses of late, proving the luxury womenswear brand is a firm favourite in her unrivalled style file. The designer has dressed the royal for many historic occasions, including the funeral of Prince Phillip and the first Buckingham Palace garden party of King Charles' reign.
One of the royal's most memorable Suzannah moments was when she upped the royal style stakes in a bridal-like gown at King Charles II's coronation. Stepping into Westminster Abbey on the historic day in May this year, the Duchess of Edinburgh was a vision of beauty in a spellbinding ivory gown with regal lace detail around the neckline and a billowing satin skirt.
The royal paired her beautiful angelic gown with a royal cape for her official duties, walking into the Abbey accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh and their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, the Earl of Wessex.
The royal family officially kicked off the celebrations for the NHS on Tuesday, when the Prince and Princess of Wales hosted a surprise tea party at a London hospital.
Continuing her penchant for polka dots, Princess Kate donned a playful spotted dress from Alessandra Rich, elevating her retro silhouette with 'Romy 85' Optic White Leather Pumps from Jimmy Choo.