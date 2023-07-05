Duchess Sophie celebrates special anniversary in ethereal hand-painted floral dress

The former Countess of Wessex epitomised royal elegance whilst celebrating the NHS' 75th birthday

The Duchess of Edinburgh epitomised royal elegance as she joined her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at a service in Westminster Abbey to celebrate the NHS' 75th anniversary on Wednesday.

Duchess Sophie, 58, looked beautiful in a pastel midi dress adorned with blooming peonies. The royal turned to one of her most trusted designers for the poignant occasion, donning Suzannah London's 'Adela' tea dress in 'Paris pink'.

© Shutterstock The Duchess of Edinburgh beamed as she stepped into Westminster Abbey

Complete with cropped sleeves, an empire waistline and a vintage silhouette, Duchess Sophie's dress was emblazoned in a hand-painted 1920's floral print. The royal teamed it with nude pointed-toe pumps and was armed with a deep crimson-hued clutch bag.

© Getty The Duchess wore the 'Adela' dress from Suzannah London

The mother-of-two wore her blonde hair in a sophisticated half-up, half-down style, sweeping back her fringe to reveal delicate drop earrings that boasted glittering pink gemstones.

Royal fans adored Sophie's whimsical floral ensemble. "I love her in florals, this dress is particularly beautiful," penned one fan via social media. "Wow, the Duchess of Edinburgh looks absolutely stunning."

© Getty The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended the NHS anniversary ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London, as part of the health service's 75th anniversary celebrations on July 5, 2023.

Duchess Sophie has worn several Suzannah London dresses of late, proving the luxury womenswear brand is a firm favourite in her unrivalled style file. The designer has dressed the royal for many historic occasions, including the funeral of Prince Phillip and the first Buckingham Palace garden party of King Charles' reign.

© Getty The Duchess looked to Suzannah London for her outfit of choice at King Charles' garden party

One of the royal's most memorable Suzannah moments was when she upped the royal style stakes in a bridal-like gown at King Charles II's coronation. Stepping into Westminster Abbey on the historic day in May this year, the Duchess of Edinburgh was a vision of beauty in a spellbinding ivory gown with regal lace detail around the neckline and a billowing satin skirt.

© Getty The royal teamed her silky belted dress with a blooming fascinator

The royal paired her beautiful angelic gown with a royal cape for her official duties, walking into the Abbey accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh and their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, the Earl of Wessex.

The royal family officially kicked off the celebrations for the NHS on Tuesday, when the Prince and Princess of Wales hosted a surprise tea party at a London hospital.

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate ice cupcakes to mark NHS' 75th birthday

Continuing her penchant for polka dots, Princess Kate donned a playful spotted dress from Alessandra Rich, elevating her retro silhouette with 'Romy 85' Optic White Leather Pumps from Jimmy Choo.