Duchess Sophie's silky pleated skirt divides royal style fans

The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out in Hertfordshire wearing an unusual ensemble of items

It's incredibly rare that the Duchess of Edinburgh takes a misstep in the fashion stakes, but on Wednesday, the royal's mix n' match ensemble worn during an engagement in Hertfordshire proved polarising amongst fans.

The Duchess, 57, was all smiles to attend the Groundswell Regenerative Agriculture Festival at Lannock Manor Farm. A tweet shared by the Farm read: "Fantastic day here at #Groundswell2023 which included a visit from HRH, The Duchess of Edinburgh who was keen to learn more about the work going on to support regenerative agricultural practices on farm."

The wife of Prince Edward fashioned an elevated ensemble of wardrobe repeats from ME+EM for her outdoorsy day. Duchess Sophie wore the label's 'AM-PM Merino Pleated Skirt' layered beneath her much-loved 'Italian Wool Military Button Blazer in Pale Camel'.

Looking the picture of elegance, the mother-of-two slipped into heeled espadrilles from Penelope Chilvers and accessorised with her 'Luisa' Bag from Sophie Habsburg.

When it comes to everyday outfits, Sophie reigns supreme

While Duchess Sophie's outfit boasted all the elements of a royal style hit, fans were quick to comment on her unusual choice of layering given the UK's current heatwave.

© PA The Duchess of Edinbrugh loves to layer with a blazer

"This long jacket over the long skirt ensemble is overwhelming her and feels like the wrong season?" penned a royal style fan on Instagram, as another agreed: "This combination feels weird to me. It would have been perfect with a nice pair of trousers."

© Getty Sophie often recycled her double-breasted white blazer

"The jacket feels far too heavy for this season," chimed in a third fan.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is a total veteran when it comes to elevated dressing, so while her choice to layer a pleated chiffon skirt with a wool blazer in the peak of summer may have been unusual, we're sure there was a reason behind her striking sartorial concoction.

© Getty The royal has several ME+EM blazers in her archive

The evening prior, Duchess Sophie joined King Charles and her husband Prince Edward at a reception hosting the recipients of the King's Awards for Enterprise.

© Getty Sophie wore a pretty hairclip and a Beulah London dress

The royal looked stunning in one of her favourite floral dresses by Beulah London, adding a pretty hair clip to tease her blonde hair into a sophisticated updo.