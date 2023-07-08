Queen Letizia stuns in sleeveless blazer and slingback pumps

Trends may be fleeting, but Queen Letizia of Spain knows just how to ensure her wardrobe is ever timeless. On Friday, King Felipe, 55, and Queen Letizia, 50, stepped out to preside over the act of the delivery of employment dispatches and appointments to the new officers of the Army at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza. For the event, Letizia opted for an ivory concoction, perfect for the sun-drenched Spanish summer.

The royal wore a white sleeveless blazer jacket completed with a narrow belt, zip detailing, and lapels, teamed with a coordinating midi skirt. The set, by Felipe Valera, was carefully coupled with Furla’s ‘Metropolis White Leather Shoulder Bag’ and some nude slingback pumps (how very Kate Middleton) by Isabel Abdo Shoes.

WATCH: Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia coordinate in pink for Sofia’s confirmation

The mother-of-two wore her raven hair slicked back into a low ponytail and showcased a radiant beauty blend for the jam-packed day. A blanket of jewels courtesy of Gold & Roses infused her pristine attire with a hint of sparkle.

© Getty Crown Princess Leonor of Spain, King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain attended the delivery of Royal offices of employment at the General Military Academy

Upon seeing Letizia’s look circulate online, royal followers were quick to share their admiration for the royal’s wardrobe. “Appropriate use of nude sling backs. Lovely summer look. Chic. Fresh. Love that she went sleeveless,” one wrote, as another said: “Fantastic summer look for an official event. See folks, royals can wear sleeveless clothes and still be appropriate.” A third agreed, commenting: “So stylish. This sleeveless suit is perfection,” and a fourth noted: “Looooove this blazer/skirt combo!”

© Getty Princess Leonor and Queen Letizia matched in white

Queen Letizia was accompanied by her 17-year-old daughter Princess Leonor for the outing. Leonor looked elegant in a white and black polka dot top and skirt co-ord by Spanish label, Barey, which once again we can picture the Princess of Wales wearing herself. The set featured a high neckline, sash detailing and a whimsical yet modest fit.

© Getty The royal opted for a sprinkling of silver and gold jewels

The princess, who turns 18 in October, will begin three years of training at the General Military Academy in August, the Spanish royal court confirmed earlier this year.

© Getty Letizia wore her hair tied back into a sleek ponytail

Leonor graduated from UWC Atlantic College in May after completing a two-year International Baccalaureate programme.

Speaking at an awards ceremony in Girona, Catalonia, earlier this year, the future Spanish queen said: "I have just finished high school and I am about to start a new stage with a period of military training. I am happy because I know how much the Spanish value our armed forces . . . it is an important moment in my life and I feel very excited and determined to continue learning and giving my best effort."