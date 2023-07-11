Queen Letizia makes a political statement in white jeans and symbolic top

On Monday, Queen Letizia of Spain received an audience representation of the SM group and winners of the 45th edition of the SM awards for children's and youth literature “El Barco de Vapor” and “Gran Angular” at the Zarzuela Palace. During the day, she voiced her political support for Ukraine with her choice of outfit, which was sourced from a Ukrainian fashion label.

The 50-year-old royal wore some white jeans teamed with a pretty crimson blouse by Etnodim. Coined the ‘Embroidered Shirt in Floral Obriy Red,’ the garment adopted traditional Ukrainian motifs and floral embroidery, which looked lovely when paired with some crisp white denim.

WATCH: Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia coordinate in pink for Sofia’s confirmation

Letizia elevated the symbolic attire with some heeled espadrilled by her go-to shoewear brand Magrit and wore her curled brunette hair down loose in a gently tousled style.

© Getty Queen Letizia of Spain attended several audiences at Zarzuela Palace

She opted for a radiant beauty blend to highlight her dark features and topped off the look with some delicate silver drop earrings. A golden complexion, a thick flutter of mascara, and a bronzed smoky eye made for a striking makeup concoction.

© Getty The royal voiced her support for Ukrainian with her outfit

Royal followers were quick to share their adoration for the monarch and her meaningful outfit. “Summer perfection,” one wrote, while another added: “Already on other occasions she had worn Ukrainian blouses in support of the fight against the Russian invasion!” A third noted: “Always like Letizia's style and now she's wearing my motherland's ornaments, I salute her even more,” as a fourth commented: “Very proud to see her Majesty wearing Ukrainian brand.”

© Getty The royal looked radiant in the red Ukrainian-made blouse

Letizia has been loving the white looks as of late, turning out many chic ensembles for various public engagements.

Last Friday, King Felipe and Queen Letizia stepped out to preside over the act of the delivery of employment dispatches and appointments to the new officers of the Army at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza. Letizia opted for an ivory aesthetic, perfect for the sun-drenched Spanish summer.

© Getty Queen Letizia wore her raven hair down loose in bouncing curls

The royal wore a white sleeveless blazer jacket completed with a narrow belt, zip detailing, and lapels, teamed with a coordinating midi skirt. The set, by Felipe Valera, was carefully coupled with Furla’s ‘Metropolis White Leather Shoulder Bag’ and some nude slingback pumps by Isabel Abdo Shoes.

© Getty The mother-of-two completed her outfit with white summer-ready jeans

Queen Letizia was accompanied by her 17-year-old daughter Princess Leonor for the outing. Leonor looked elegant in a white and black polka dot top and skirt co-ord by Spanish label, Barey, which once again we can picture the Princess of Wales wearing herself. The set featured a high neckline, sash detailing and a whimsical yet modest fit.

MORE: 55 best dressed celebrities this month: Natalie Portman, Margot Robbie and more