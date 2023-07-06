Duchess Sophie parties in sheer belted dress - and royal fans are wowed

The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out in London to mark the NHS' 75th birthday wearing a ME+EM wardrobe favourite

The Duchess of Edinburgh schooled us in outfit changes as she attended not one, but three royal engagements on Wednesday - each with its own impeccably chosen sartorial ensemble.

After blooming in a hand-painted floral tea dress from Suzannah London to attend the NHS' 75th anniversary service at Westminster Abbey, the royal slipped into a second floral dress by Emilia Wicksetad to spectate a performance of 'Orb and Sceptre' by the Household Division on Horse Guards Parade.

© Getty The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended the NHS anniversary ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London, as part of the health service's 75th anniversary celebrations on July 5, 2023.

Duchess Sophie then travelled to King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust to open a new training academy, enchanting royal fans in a sheer belted dress from one of her most-loved brands, ME+EM.

Photographs show the royal beaming as she cuts into a towering NHS-themed birthday cake during the celebration, which follows a schedule of celebratory royal events to mark the 75th year of the National Health Service.

© Instagram / @theroyalfamily The Duchess celebrated the opening of a new training academy for nurses, midwives and healthcare professionals

The wife of Prince Edward channelled the Princess of Wales' penchant for polka-dots as she donned the label's 'Polka Dot Print Dress' in cream. The pretty frock, scattered with a dainty dotted print throughout the semi-sheer georgette fabric, featured an elegant tiered skirt and a sophisticated button-down bodice.

The Duchess wore her golden blonde hair in an effortlessly chic half-up, half-down style and wore a fluttering of mascara to highlight her ocean blue eyes.

"A simple, beautiful white dress is sometimes all it takes. Sophie looks beautiful," penned a royal style fan on social media, as another agreed: "Sophie looks lovely in a beautiful updated classic dress! Ageless!"

"Understated, but so pretty on her," chimed in a third fan.

© Getty Sophie formerly wore the same dress to the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2021

The Duchess of Edinburgh's sustainable style credentials are rather impressive, with the royal often choosing to rewear her favourite garments several times across a number of years. Thrifty Spohie has even let her 19-year-old daughter Lady Louise Windsor share her enviable wardrobe.

© Getty The Duchess is a frequent outfit repeater

The first time Sophie debuted the ME+EM dress was back in 2021 when she attended the WI's Annual Meeting. It had another moment in the royal spotlight at Wimbledon that year, when the Duchess joined Princess Beatrice to spectate the Ladies’ Singles Semi-Final matches on Centre Court.

Sophie's past-season polka-dot number previously retailed for £295 but has since sold out on the luxury womenswear brand's website.