Princess Charlene's sparkling cut-out disco mini dress turned heads at Fashion Week

Princess Charlene of Monaco is widely recognised as one of the best dressed royals in the world. The South African-born royal's immaculate style is defined by her refined elegance, luxurious taste and enviable fleet of designer garments.

Since becoming a mother to twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, the wife of Prince Albert's sartorial prowess is a modest reflection of her senior position in the Monegasque royal family - but that doesn't mean the former Olympian can't have fun with her outfits!

Rewind to 2017, when the mother-of-two was a guest on the front row of Versace's Spring/Summer 18 show at Milan Fashion Week.

Princess Charlene rocked a seriously daring cut-out midi dress dripping in crystals and sported her signature platinum blonde pixie cut. The royal, then in her thirties, looked phenomenal in the glitzy number which showed off her toned midriff.

Adding drama to her look, Princess Charlene rocked her low-cut slinky dress with a leather biker jacket and towering silver heels.

The Monegasque royal accessorised with glittering diamond studs and a metallic clutch bag as she mingled in the front row with Formula 1 racing driver Lewis Hamilton.

It's not the only time Princess Charlene has stolen the spotlight rocking head-to-toe sparkles. In the same year, the royal attended 69th Monaco Red Cross Ball Gala, one of the most glamorous occasions in the royal's calendar, and stunned in a spellbinding sequin jumpsuit.

Complimenting her sheer flared pantsuit, the royal wore her blonde cropped hair in a slick voluminous 'do and rocked daring smokey eyeshadow. And for this year's occasion, the former professional swimmer turned heads at the illustrious fundraising event in a spellbinding tunic dress layered with a sheer overlay adorned with glittering crystals.

Schooling us in sequin dressing, the royal's attire was complete with a scooped neckline, romantic cuffed sleeves and a waist-cinching belt, while her angelic gown highlighted her athletic silhouette.