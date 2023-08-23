Mike and Zara Tindall don coordinating western hats in must-see throwback photo

Mike Tindall and his wife Zara are renowned for letting their hair down – and the royal couple did just that back in 2007.

In a surprising throwback photo, the couple are seen rocking sensational outfits at a glitzy charity ball in London.

Zara, 42, resembled a western bombshell in a gorgeous pair of tan cowboy boots and a stylish straw cowboy hat. For the special occasion, she donned a royal blue plunging dress complete with a cheeky cut-out section around the waist and black ribbon detailing.

The mother-of-three elevated her wild west look with a zany animal print clutch and a radiant beauty base featuring glossy lipstick and elongated eyeliner.

Mike similarly embraced the fun theme, opting to wear a black cowboy hat, a pair of light-wash denim jeans, a double-breasted navy jacket and a cord bolo tie.

The lovebirds looked absolutely smitten as they posed for a series of glamorous photos throughout the evening.

In one surprising image, Mike and Zara, who were respectively 29 and 26 at the time, appeared to enjoy an intimate moment whilst they enjoyed a lavish sit-down meal.

The duo went on to exchange vows in 2011 after a whirlwind romance. They celebrated their nuptials at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh followed by a fairytale reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

On her big day, Zara looked every inch the beautiful bride in a stunning ivory silk dress crafted by designer Stewart Parvin – a brand beloved by her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Mike, meanwhile, looked especially dapper in a three-piece suit and a simple white boutonniere.

While the couple tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, former rugby player Mike did share a glimpse inside their marriage during a rare interview with The Times. Speaking to the publication in 2021, he said: "She's always been my best friend. That doesn't change."

When asked by the newspaper what the secret to a happy marriage is, Mike responded: "I don't know if I've got any top tips. She's always right, is that a top tip? I think there's a lot of balance."

He went on to say: "It's always been good for us being two professional sportspeople. It's a bit clichéd but you understand each other, what your motivations are. I think that's why we gel."

Following their romantic nuptials, the couple went on to welcome three adorable children: daughters Mia, nine, and Lena, five, and son Lucas, two.

Earlier this month, Olympic equestrian Zara was spotted at Gatcombe Park for the Festival of British Eventing with her three children in tow.

As Zara competed in the dressage segment of the major competition, Mia, Lena and Lucas made the most of the sweet treats and carnival games on offer.

Little Lucas looked particularly adorable in a camo puddlesuit as he confidently strode about with his doting mother. Too cute!