Zara Tindall aces Wimbledon's dress code in stunning striped shirt dress

Zara Tindall made a surprise appearance at the All England Tennis and Croquet Club on Wednesday, acing Wimbledon fashion as she stepped out in SW19 with her husband, Mike Tindall.

The daughter of Princess Anne kept it casual in a striped shirt dress from royally-loved brand, ME+EM. The 'Fluid Striped Maxi Dress' was adorned with bold stripes and a waist-cinching belt, making for a streamlined, flattering finish.

© Getty Mike and Zara Tindall arrive at Wimbledon 2023

Zara, 42, levelled up her look with £740 wedge sandals from Saint Laurent and wore Aspinal of London's 'The Resort Bag' in their effortlessly chic natural chevron raffia and smooth tan colourway.

© Getty Zara looked beautiful in a striped dress from ME+EM and tan wedges from Saint Laurent

The royal's platinum blonde hair was swept into a side part and worn in a sleek, straightened style beneath her raffia Panama hat, while Zara elevated her ensemble with a dainty pair of gold hoops adorned with pearls.

© Getty Mike and Zara will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary this month

Zara's husband Mike looked equally suave donning grey suit trousers and a light grey linen blazer.

The couple's appearance at Wimbledon marks the first time the royal duo have stepped out on Centre Court this year, and royal style fans will certainly be thrilled to see Zara's stunning striped ensemble standing out in the crowd.

© Getty The sporty couple looked effortlessly cool

The mother-of-three was no doubt styled by her trusty stylist Annie Miall, who never fails to curate impeccable looks for the Princess Royal's daughter.

It's not the first time Zara has served up sartorial perfection at the tennis. In 2022, the royal once again opted for a nautical aesthetic as she donned a relaxed striped maxi dress emblazoned with large navy and white stripes and pretty ruched sleeves.

Later in the tournament, the royal once again stepped out with her husband, this time rocking a crisp white shirt dress from Polo Ralph Lauren.

© Getty The royal couple are regulars at the sporting event

Complete with a flowing tiered skirt, waist-defining belt and chic button-down design, the royal's dress was the perfect choice for a breezy day in the sun on Centre Court. Zara upped the ante with black-tie wicker wedges and a vintage Chanel handbag.

