Zara Tindall rocks double denim in silhouette-enhancing jacket and flared jeans

The daughter of Princess Anne has chosen not to spend the last of summer at Balmoral

As the summer draws to a close, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children are spending the final days of August with the King and Queen at Balmoral Castle, but Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall have chosen not to journey to Scotland this year.

Instead, the Olympic equestrian, 42, and the former rugby star, 44, were pictured with their three children Mia, nine, Lena, five, and Lucas, two, over 300 miles away at Burghley House, Linconshire, where they attended the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials.

In new photographs captured from the event, Zara exudes effortless glamour in a £400 fit-and-flare 80s-style jacket by Veronic Beard.

© Getty Zara Tindall and her horse Class Affair during the horse inspection ahead of the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials

Looking cool and casual in the structured 'Tika' denim jacket, the royal's statement outerwear was complete with strong shoulders, a collarless design, and a waist-cinching silhouette.

© Joe Giddens - PA Images Zara Tindall stunned in double denim

The mother-of-three teamed her statement denim with flared denim skinny jeans in a contrasting navy blue hue, adding black boots and 'Lila Grace' Champagne sunglasses from Soek.

The blonde beauty swept her choppy bob into a sleek, low pony, revealing a delicate set of gold drop earrings.

© Joe Giddens - PA Images Zara's silhouette-skimming Veronica Beard jacket was paired with flared jeans

Sporty Zara was seen running with her horse Class Affair during the horse inspection, showing off her equestrian prowess as she confidently guided her horse around the track.

The royal, who won a silver medal during the London 2012 Olympics as part of the British Equestrian team, will be competing in the event over the next few days.

It's not the first time the daughter of Princess Anne has been seen rocking a head-to-toe denim ensemble. While the royal's wardrobe boasts several denim pieces, our favourite has to be her romantic puff-sleeved 'Maysli' playsuit from It-girl brand PAIGE.

Zara Tindall rocked a black denim playsuit in Australia

The royal debuted the summery piece back in November last year when she reunited with her husband Mike after his stint in the I'm A Celebrity! jungle. Relive the moment in the clip below...

WATCH: Zara Tindall throws her arms round husband Mike in loving embrace

Elevating her one-piece, Zara accessorised with a pair of chunky square-framed sunglasses in a caramel hue and a cream Aspinal of London crossbody bag.