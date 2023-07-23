Pippa Middleton has a Disney princess moment in ruffled yellow mini dress in unearthed photos

The Princess of Wales' style files have been well documented ever since she stole the nation's heart as Prince William's bride in 2011, but her younger sister Pippa Middleton has an equally enviable archive of It-girl dresses that match her sartorial prowess to that of her royal sister's.

Pippa, now 39, is a doting mother-of-three, but back in the noughties the twenty-something English literature graduate was a regular and glamorous soirées and was regularly photographed in glossy magazines as the elusive, fashionable sister of "Prince William's girlfriend".

Two years before Pippa stole the royal spotlight as her sister Kate's maid-of-honour in that famous fitted Alexander McQueen bridesmaid dress, she was photographed at the Tatler 300th Anniversary Party, at Lancaster House in London - and her silky yellow dress will make you double take.

© Getty Pippa Middleton attends the Tatler 300th Anniversary Party, at Lancaster House on October 14, 2009 in London

Rewind to 2009, when Pippa donned an ultra-chic ruffled mini dress in canary yellow, channelling Disney princess energy as she epitomised a modern Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

© Getty Pippa was the belle of the ball in a yellow mini dress

The brunette beauty's statement mini was a statement asymmetrical dress characterised by a romantic ruffled sleeve and waist-cinching black sash across the bodice.

Pippa teamed her pretty princess-like dress with towering black heels and a timeless black clutch, wearing her chocolate-brown tresses in a bouncy blow-dry. The wife of billionaire James Matthews, was the spitting image of her sister Kate as she defined her beautiful eyes with a heavy black eyeliner - a go-to beauty trend for the Princess of Wales back in the early 2000s.

© Getty Pippa was a noughties style muse rocking peachy blush and heavy eyeliner

It's not the first time Pippa has beguiled in yellow. Earlier this year at King Charles' coronation, the author made a surprise appearance in a stunning sherbet lemon-hued coat dress by Claire Mischevani, teamed with a whimsical floral headpiece by Jane Taylor.

© Getty Pippa Middleton's spring look was perfect for the coronation

Speaking about her unexpected rise to fame following her sister's royal wedding, Pippa told the Daily Mail in 2018 that she still "doesn't understand" the hype around her now iconic bridesmaid debut.

"I have had a few years of being in the public eye and I have developed something of a thick skin.

© Getty James and Pippa Middleton were all smiles to arrive at Westminster Abbey

"But managing it all on my own has been quite hard. I have quite a lot thrown at me, such as being followed by people hiding behind cars and jumping out with cameras. It can be unnerving," she said at the time.