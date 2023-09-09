Princess Charlene is a vision in power suit and heels for royal appearance with Prince Albert

The Monaco Royals made four appearances together this week

Princess Charlene looked so elegant in a brow power suit and heels as she made her fourth royal appearance this week with her husband Prince Albert on Saturday.

The Monaco royals visited Monaco's National Council to attend the 100th anniversary celebration of Prince Rainier III's birth.

© Prince's Palace of Monaco Princess Charlene looked elegant in the brown suit

The event showed a screening of a film in memory of Prince Albert's father, which the couple followed by opening an exhibition in honour of the late royal.

Princess Charlene looked statuesque in her tailored suit, which she wore with a black top that peaked through the suit jacket. The 45-year-old styled the look with a pair of black heels to match, opting for minimal accessories.

© Prince's Palace of Monaco The event was the fourth royal appearance for the Monaco royals in one week

The smartly dressed royal stood alongside Prince Albert of Monaco, 65, who wore a navy suit with a white shirt and cream tie, complete with a pair of perfectly polished black shoes.

The royal couple, who share eight-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, have been busy this week with royal engagements.

On Tuesday, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene welcomed the New French Ambassador of Monaco Jean d’Haussonville, at the Palace of Monaco.

© Prince's Palace of Monaco Princess Charlene stood alongside Prince Albert and Jean d’Haussonville

Princess Charlene looked so graceful in a Ralph Lauren navy off-shoulder top teamed with a pair of wide-leg pleated trousers, while Princess Albert perfectly colour coordinated with his wide in a navy suit and tie.

The mother-of-two accessorised with an eye-catching pearl necklace, with her swept away from her face to highlight her pretty features.

© Prince's Palace of Monaco Prince Albert and Princess Charlene appeared on air to launch the new TV channel

Prior to the event, the couple made a glamorous TV appearance after launching their new TV channel in Monaco on Friday evening.

The channel is part of the TV5 Monde network and will include programmes focused on four themes – the environment, current affairs, sport, and lifestyle.