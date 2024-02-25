Princess Charlene is a royal beauty in shimmering trouser suit for glittering gala

Princess Charlene of Monaco put on a glittering display in a sparkling bouclé trouser suit as she hosted a charity gala for the Princess Charlène Foundation of Monaco and the children of the Courchevel Sports Club.

On Saturday evening, the Monegasque royal was joined by her husband, Prince Albert, who was every inch a proud husband as he celebrated his wife's efforts. Princess Charlene's eponymous Foundation works to save and transform young lives from all backgrounds through the power of education and sport.

The ever-stylish Charlene proved her sartorial prowess in a cropped jacket and strapless jumpsuit as she stepped into the spotlight this weekend.

© Eric Mathon / Princier Palace Princess Charlene was joined by her husband Prince Albert at the charity gala

Her textured co-ord saw classic tailoring upgraded to something more fabulous - made from a structured black material, the royal's two-piece was woven with shimmering strands to catch the light from all angles.

The mother-of-two slipped into metallic pointed-toe heels, and added a simple black clutch to her waist-cinching ensemble.

© Eric Mathon / Princier Palace Princess Charlene was a vision of royal beauty in her shimmering trouser suit

Princess Charlene, who has experimented with several hair colours in the last year, swept her now honeyed blonde pixie cut into a chic side parting, adding a glowy makeup combo of a dewy foundation, rosy blush and hydrating gloss on her lips.

The Bulawayo-born royal is easily one of the best-dressed ladies of the royal style set. From her immaculate tailoring to her bold power suits and penchant for high-end brands, Princess Charlene has become somewhat of a sartorial maven in the years she has been married to Prince Albert - though in her eyes, fashion hasn't always been her strong point.

WATCH: Princess Charlene of Monaco's Style Evolution

"Finding my fashion feet has certainly been the biggest challenge," she said in an interview with Vogue prior to her royal wedding in 2011.

Speaking about her debut at the Monaco Red Cross ball in 2007, she said: "I was literally a fish out of water. I thought it was all fun, fun, fun, and didn’t give my outfit any thought. I had been playing beach volleyball all day, painted my nails red, and threw on a green dress. I thought I looked great at the time."

She added: "Looking back, I realise that my debut into Monaco society should have been better executed!"

© Pascal Le Segretain Olympic swimmer Charlene Wittstock poses at the Monaco Red Cross Ball on 4 August 2006

In photographs published to the official Palais de Princier Instagram page, details of the evening were shared with followers. "This charity event, chaired by H.A.S. Prince Albert II of Monaco and Sir James Arthur Ratcliffe, was held in the presence of H.A. S. Princess Charlène of Monaco at the Ineos Club House in Courchevel.

The collected donations will benefit the field actions of the Princess Charlène Foundation of Monaco and the Sports Club.

More than 200 guests, among them Prince Alexander of Liechtenstein and his wife Princess Astrid of Liechtenstein, responded to the invitation of the president of the Ski Club of Courchevel, Mr. Marc Senéchal. Many personalities from the cultural, sports and economic world have been found in the Crystal Globe Hall."