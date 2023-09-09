Tanned Princess Kate rocks '70s waves for special appearance in France

The Princess of Wales received a warm welcome as she attended the Rugby World Cup in France. Photographed at the Stade Velodrome, the royal supported England from the sidelines as they played against Argentina in the tournament.

© Getty Princess Kate rocked a white blazer at the Rugby World Cup match

Stepping out in white – a nod to the team's uniform – Kate sported a bright white blazer and a classic white T-shirt for the group stage match. As for her accessories, the mum-of-three added her favourite Empress earrings by Mappin and Webb, as well as the matching silver necklace. Styling her brunette tresses in voluminous waves, the Princess opted for natural and dewy makeup, combining a brown smoky eye with rose blush and pink lipgloss.

© Getty The royal coordinated her outfit with the England Rugby team's uniform

Kate has been a patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League in England since 2022 – a role that was previously held by Prince Harry. Additionally, her husband, Prince William, is a patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, while Princess Anne is a patron of the Scottish Rugby Union.

© Getty Princess Kate is a patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League in England

Also in France for the Rugby World Cup is Prince William, who will watch Wales take on Fiji at the Stade de Bordeaux on Sunday.

WATCH: Kate Middleton showcases her rugby skills at Twickenham Stadium

The royal pair have been gearing up for the tournament all week, and they even joined Mike Tindall on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby to talk about their love of sports. Taking part in a special recording in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, Kate and William joked about their competitive nature.

© Chris Jackson Prince William and Princess Kate on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast

"I don't know where this has come from," Kate sweetly joked, before adding: "I don't think we've actually been able to finish a game of tennis. It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us," with William confirming the pair try to "out mental" each other for the victory.

When asked whether Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were picking up this streak, Anne shared her thoughts, chiming in: "Just a little bit, I think." Kate then revealed: "They're all of different temperments and as they're growing and trying out different sports, it's going to be interesting to see how that grows and develops."

© Getty Kate and William have a friendly rivalry when it comes to sports

It's been a whirlwind week for William and Kate, who made the journey to France shortly after their visit to West Wales. Pictured on Friday, the couple headed to St Davids RNLI Lifeboat Station in Pembrokeshire where they chatted with volunteers.

© Chris Jackson Princess Kate and Prince William travelled to France shortly after their visit to West Wales

Their appearance followed an emotional service, held earlier in the day, to commemorate the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Princess Kate had donned a burgundy Eponine dresscoat and a hat by Sahar Millinery for the service, before changing into a more casual look for the Lifeboat Station.

© RNLI/Christina Williams Princess Kate rocked skinny jeans and Veja trainers to visit St Davids RNLI Lifeboat Station in Pembrokeshire with Prince William

Pairing her jeans with a basic white T-shirt and a beige waterproof coat, Kate kept her brunette hair styled in the elegant chignon she had debuted earlier in the day, and swapped Her Late Majesty's heirloom pearl earrings for a more subtle style.