Tanned Princess Beatrice looks beautiful in flirty holiday dress
Tanned Princess Beatrice looks beautiful in floral holiday dress

 Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter is holidaying in St Tropez with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice attends the annual Serpentine Galley Summer Party at The Serpentine Gallery in 2014
Kate Thomas
Kate ThomasLifestyle Managing Editor

Princess Beatrice has been having quite the summer so far, enjoying outings to Royal Ascot, Wimbledon and a glamorous family wedding.

The 34-year-old royal has now been spotted in St Tropez alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, enjoying a sunset dinner at Le Club 55. Beatrice was seen rocking a rose print ME+EM dress with a flirty 50s style skirt - and we are obsessed.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's tiara moment was seriously iconic

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson looked beautiful in her 'Rose Print Structured Midi Dress', which she teamed with her favourite Chanel 'Lambskin Ballerines' in beige and black.

The pretty design boasts an A-line skirt, a fitted waist panel and a centre-front zip, making it versatile for every bust size.

The dress even has pockets, which is always a winner in our books! The retro design looked perfect on Beatrice, and fans were in love with the dress.

Leanne Bayley, HELLO!'s Director of Lifestyle & Commerce is a big fan of the brand. "ME+EM is a royal favourite, and it’s easy to see why," she says. "This is a sustainable brand that’s all about quality, not quantity and often the new season launches are small but mighty. I highly recommend shopping the sale on Me+Em, you’ll always be able to find a few gems."

If you're keen to emulate the royal look, you're in luck since the flattering design is currently 30 per cent off in the ME+EM sale.

Princess Beatrice in white pink and green floral dress with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi© Spread Pictures / MEGA
Princess Beatrice looked beautiful in a floral ME+EM dress as she joined husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in St Tropez

The frock is now priced at £206.50, down from £295. Get in there quickly before it sells out!

Princess Beatrice, who recently celebrated her third wedding anniversary, has really been making her mark in the fashion world of late.

Rose Print Structured Midi Dress from Me and Em

Eugenie's older sister's new stylist Olivia Buckingham is no doubt responsible for her style transformation, helping the mother-of-one to expand her fashion repertoire.

Buckingham has worked as a fashion stylist, creative consultant and Vogue Hong Kong contributor for over a decade.

ASCOT, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 20: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Princess Beatrice attends day one of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2023 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indig© Max Mumby/Indigo
Princess Beatrice has really upped her style game in recent months

Discussing Beatrice's epic style evolution, royal style expert Miranda Holder told HELLO!: "The Princess has always favoured more romantic, feminine silhouettes and daintier prints and textures such as florals and lace which really suit her.

"At the same time, she also has a more dramatic, experimental side (which is a stylist’s dream to work with) and is not afraid to try something different on the bolder side."

Princess Beatrice in pink belted Emilia Wickstead dress walking down stairs at Wimbledon© Getty
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's daughter was recently spotted at Wimbledon

Going forwards, Miranda predicts Beatrice will stay true to her feminine aesthetic, with a fashion-forward twist.

"I think she will maintain her penchant for everything feminine, with pretty prints, fabrics and accessories taking centre stage but I am sure there will be a few fun fashion surprises that will keep us guessing too," she said.

