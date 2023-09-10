Princess Beatrice stuns in dreamy pink midi dress in rare London sighting

Princess Beatrice stepped out in South West London on Saturday, looking stunning in a printed pink midi dress in photos obtained by the MailOnline, despite the temperature hitting over 30 degrees in the capital.

The 35-year-old niece of King Charles III was pictured at Bluebird Chelsea, the iconic café where she was also spotted earlier this year with her sister Princess Eugenie and their children.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Love Story

Beatrice wore the Venetia dress by Parisian brand Thierry Colson. Taking cues from Edwardian styles, the beautiful tile-patterned piece falls to a midi length and features a frilled collar - which she folded down for a more casual look - and gigot sleeves.

The mum-of-one completed her ensemble with a pair of slip-on trainers and her hair tied up in a messy bun. She added the Walton raffia bag by Anya Hindmarch, which was monogrammed with her initials.

Beatrice is clearly a fan of the personalised piece, as she was previously seen carrying it to attend Carlo Agostinelli’s birthday in Mayfair earlier this summer.

The sighting comes just days after her husband, property mogul Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, shared the delightful news that his brother Alby Shale is engaged. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday morning, he uploaded an image of his brother and new fiancée beaming with joy.

Alongside the lovely photo, he wrote: "So happy for my little bro Alby and Chelsea! Finding that special someone is truly the greatest blessing in life. Your engagement news fills my heart with so much happiness. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, and endless adventures!"

Fans sent well wishes in the comments section, with one writing: "Good luck to this lovely young couple," while another added: "Congratulations to your brother and his fiancée."

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo got engaged in September 2019 and married the following year, amid the Coronavirus pandemic.