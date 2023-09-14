Princess Kate nails outdoorsy chic in designer combat boots and skinny jeans

The Princess of Wales put her most fashionable foot forward for a series of engagements in Hereford with Prince William

It's been just 48 hours since the Princess of Wales caused a major stir with the unveiling of her new It-girl hairstyle. On Thursday, the royal took her newly-cut bangs for another spin as she attended a joint engagement with her husband, Prince William.

The royals headed to Hereford on Thursday, where they were poised to attend two engagements at Madley Primary School's Forest School and Kings Pitt Farm, exploring how the two organisations are promoting mental wellbeing.

Both Prince William and Princess Kate have long been champions of prioritising mental wellbeing, including that of children and young people.

Over the years, the Princess of Wales has dedicated her time to supporting various mental health programmes, such as the launch of Heads Together, Shout 85258, and the Mentally Healthy Schools programme.

© Getty Princess Kate looked smart in a tweed jacket

Princess Kate, 42, looked beautiful as ever to embrace the September sunshine at the poignant royal engagement. Stepping outside to speak with pupils taking part in the forest school initiative, Kate was suitably dressed in an outdoorsy ensemble, including her chic See by Chloé's $445 combat ankle boots.

She wore high-waisted black skinny jeans teamed with a simple black tee, which she layered with a tweed blazer, which is one of many in her enviable collection of tailored outerwear.

© Cameron Smith Princess Kate rocked her favourite hiking boots to a visit at Kings Pitt Farm

The mother-of-three styled her vampy 70s blowout in voluminous curls, letting her chocolate brown tresses cascade past her shoulders. The Princess of Wales elevated her natural beauty with a golden bronzer, rosy-toned blush and light brown eyeliner.

Royal fans were left speechless when Kate debuted the 70s bangs cut into her Rapunzel-like locks earlier this week.

© Mark Cuthbert Did Princess Kate just get the It-girl haircut of the season?

Taking to Twitter to comment on her new regal 'do, one wrote: "LOVE Kate’s new curtain bangs hairstyle, which is so on trend today. She really suits it!"

© Getty The Princess of Wales debuted her new voluminous bangs at an engagement this week

Another wrote: "Wow. The Princess of Wales looks so good today," as a third chimed in: "Her new hair looks unreal."