Kate Middleton's hiking boots are perfect for the new season

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

On Tuesday, Kate Middleton was pictured wearing a pair of See By Chloé hiking boots for a day out in Cumbria. The epitome of stylish yet practical, they were perfect for a day of outdoor activities where the Duchess of Cambridge took part in everything from mountain biking to abseiling.

Kate wore her hiking boots with a puffer jacket before changing into a heritage blazer

The beauty of hiking boots is in their versatility, as they withstand all of the elements without looking out of place in the city. If you're in the market for a new pair we've searched online to find the very best to shop now. From Grenson to Marks & Spencer and Whistles to & Other Stories, scroll down to see more...

Which hiking boots does Kate Midleton wear?

See By Chloé suede boots, £605, Farfetch

Kate's exact See By Chloé boots are now sold out, but if you're looking to invest, this new season pair is very similar. The suede hiking boots feature side buckle fastening and a ridged rubber sole.

Stylish hiking boots we think Kate Middleton would approve of

Grenson Nanette leather hiker boot, £315, ​​​​ASOS

No hiking boots edit could be complete without a pair of Grensons. They're comfortable, highly durable and go perfectly with everything, from floral maxis to boyfriend jeans.

Isadora hiking boot, £180, ​​​​Boden

These cosy hiking boots come courtesy of Kate Middleton-approved brand Boden. We could definitely see her in this sheepskin and suede pair.

Compass hiker boots, £295, ​​​​Russell & Bromley

Russell & Bromley's Italian-crafted Compass leather hiking boots have all-gold hardware for an ultra luxe take on the trend.

Hiker block heel ankle boots, £49.50, ​​​​Marks & Spencer

These sturdy M&S hiking boots are equally suitable for a country hike or a dinner out. They've been made with Insolia Flex technology to keep your feet correctly aligned and supported.

Amber lace up boot, £148, ​​​​Whistles

Whistles' lace up hiking boots are almost an exact dupe for the Grenson Nanettes. Made from super soft leather, they have a chunky rubber sole and cool contrast stitch laces.

Canvas lace-up boots, £85, ​​​​& Other Stories

& Other Stories' chunky lace-up canvas boots come in a beige colourway which would look amazing this autumn. They're also vegan and PETA-approved.

See By Chloé Aure shearling-lined suede hiking boots, £430, ​​​​Matches Fashion

We love these suede shearling-lined See By Chloé hiking boots. They will upgrade every outfit season after season.

Ted Baker Allicia hiker boots, £175​​​​​​, ​​​​Office

For an extra chunky sole, go for Ted Baker's Allicia hiking boots. Made from premium leather with plush suede uppers, they're both stylish and suitable for walking up a mountain.

Black cleated hiker boots, £31, ​​​​Pretty Little Thing

This black patent pair from Pretty Little Thing feature the classic cleated sole and eyelet detail, but are so affordable at just £31.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.