Princess Kate nails power dressing in fitted suit and belted trousers

The Princess of Wales attended a solo engagement in Yeovil while Prince William jet set to NYC

The Princess of Wales has wasted no time in returning to royal duties after the summer break, with Monday seeing the royal visit Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Yeovilton, one of the Royal Navy's two principal air stations, and one of the busiest military airfields in the UK.

Much to the disappointment of royal fans, Princess Kate, 41, has not joined her husband Prince William, 41, in New York this week to celebrate the 2023 Earthshot Prize finalists. According to The Telegraph, the Princess of Wales doesn't plan to join her husband for the Earthshot Awards in Singapore in November either, which is typically one of her most glamorous red carpet appearances in the royal calendar.

WATCH: Look back on Princess Kate's spellbinding green dess at Earthshot last year

While Monday's engagement didn't call for the royal to be red-carpet-ready, Princess Kate looked immaculate nevertheless in her newly-appointed role as Commodore-in-Chief, Fleet Air Arm.

© Getty Princess Kate rocked a navy power to suit visit the Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Yeovilton

The mother-of-three looked effortlessly chic in a smart, double breasted navy blazer and matching cigarette trousers. The royal layered her slick power suit over a cream ribbed top, slipping into blocky navy heels to complete her ensemble.

The wife of Prince William styled her chocolate brown tresses in tumbling curls, levelling up her beauty glow with a rosy blush, defined brows and soft pink lipstick to bring out her flawless complexion.

© Getty Kate has been appointed Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm (FAA)

Kate's business-inspired suit getup may be a depature from her bright and bold summer dresses this season, but the royal never fails to impress with her unrivalled archive of power suits and slick tailored jackets.

Just last week, Princess Kate was a vision in a tailored Alexander McQueen ensemble that showed off her sartorial flair. At an engagement in HMP Highdown, Surrey, the royal wore a slick tailored trouser suit in a rich aubergine hue.

Kate layered her fitted jacket over a ribbed, cream top and rocked towering navy heels.

© Mark Cuthbert Did Princess Kate just get the It-girl haircut of the season?

Most striking, however, was her new hair. Her luscious brunette locks were swept into a bouncy curled style, with 70s-style face-framing bangs cut into her glossy mane.