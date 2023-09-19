Meghan Markle is a monochrome maven in ultra-flattering look for secret outing

The Duchess of Sussex confirmed her ranking in the royal style stakes as she debuted a stellar collection of elegant dresses, high street finds and luxe designer ensembles at the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf last week.

Prince Harry and Meghan appeared to make one final stop in Düsseldorf before returning to the U.S. on Sunday, with new photos of the Duchess proving her sartorial prowess as she donned a simple, but sophisticated all-grey outfit.

Duchess Meghan appeared to make a secret trip to TrebeCafé, which provides food, showers, temporary accommodation and support for girls and young women living on the streets.

In new photographs shared on social media, Meghan, 42, looked effortlessly elegant in a grey cable knit jumper and pleated high-waisted trousers by Toteme.

Adding to her autumnal look, the royal's glossy raven hair was styled in tumbling curls as she sported a glowy makeup look.

Monochromatic appears to be Meghan's middle name, with the former Suits actress rocking a series of head-turning tonal looks during her time in Germany.

© Jordan Pettitt - PA Images Meghan is the queen of neutral dressing

One of the most memorable looks from her Invictus Games style file was when the Duchess returned to her most-trusted style weapon to meet with NATO representatives at the Merkur Spiel Arena - neutrals.

Proving she's the queen of a tonal ensemble, the Duchess of Sussex reigned supreme as she rocked a dreamy fawn-hued blouse from Lagence with camel-toned trousers from Gabriela Hearst.

© Getty Meghan Markle looked incredible in her neutral-toned outfit

The California-born royal continued her parade of luxe neutrals with a silk trench by Cuyana teamed with matching paperbag pants by the label, later slipping into an all-black outfit to spectate at the wheelchair basketball championships.

© Jordan Pettitt - PA Images Meghan wearing black skinny jeans and a black sweater vest on September 13

Closing a week of stellar wardrobe moments, Meghan pulled out all the stops for the closing ceremony on Saturday night.

© Getty Meghan stunned in a teal dress from Cult Gaia

The mother-of-two looked spellbinding in an emerald-hued, laser cut bodycon dress from Cult Gaia. Radiant Meghan was wearing the labels 'Raylene' gown, which featured a strapless neckline, silhouette-skimming bodice and elegant cut-out florals built into the luxe fabric.

