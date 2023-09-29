Princess Kate is a total boss in pinstripes for surprise appearance

The Princess of Wales has been channelling her inner boss in a series of slick and sophisticated suits during recent engagements, and her latest outing was no different.

Proving the timeless pinstripe will never go out of style, Princess Kate was the picture of professionalism in a smart Holland Cooper suit with subtle stripes. Looking fresh-faced and radiant, the hard-working senior royal stole the show alongside her husband Prince William as they met with the Managing Director of Apple, Tim Cook, at Buckingham Palace.

WATCH: Princess Kate's chic appearance this week

Her single-breasted jacket boasted shoulder pad detailing and large gold buttons. She wore a soft cashmere turtleneck knit tucked into her matching high-waisted, straight-leg trousers.

Kate's exact Holland Cooper suit is the 'Double Breasted Blazer' and 'High Waisted Straight Trouser' in Navy Chalk Pin Stripe. The blazer retails for £549 while the trousers come in at £299.

© X (Twitter) Princess Kate looked lovely in a pinstripe suit to meet Apple boss Tim Cook alongside her husband Prince William

The royal mum played it safe with her beauty look, opting for a glowy blend of light foundation and rosy blusher topped with a subtle smoky eye and natural looking lips.

Her brunette hair was swept behind her ears and simple gold hoops hung from her ears.

© X (Twitter) Prince William and Princess Kate had a "wide-ranging" discussion about the environment and mental health

Tim shared the news of his private visit on Twitter, penning: "It was a true honour to meet with the Prince and Princess of Wales. We had a wonderful and wide-ranging discussion about the environment, mental health, and other issues that mean a great deal to all of us."

Royal and tech-savvy fans alike were impressed by the meeting of minds and were keen to hear more about the conversation - although they couldn't help but notice the Apple gift bags in the corner!

© Shutterstock Princess Kate was last seen visiting a sensory play centre in Sittingbourne, Kent

It's been a busy week for the Princess of Wales, who was last seen visiting a sensory play centre in Sittingbourne, Kent.

The royal rocked her favourite red blazer with gold buttons from Zara, pairing the statement jacket with cropped, fitted trousers and a neutral tee. The Princess added suede flats from Boden, but it was her new hairdo that really stole the show.

Earlier this month, she debuted new, face-framing Farrah Fawcett-inspired bangs, adding depth and dimension to her cut. Flawless!

© Getty The royal debuted new, longer bangs earlier this month

Kate's hair has been a hot topic of late, with many wondering whether the brunette beauty has had a bit of extra help achieving such luscious locks.

Back in 2022, HELLO! spoke to extension expert Olia Cutz, Founder of The Extensionist, to settle the debate.

RELATED: The secret behind Princess Kate's majorly thick hair revealed

"Kate could easily have had tapes or ultra bonds, which are incredibly tiny strands of hair extensions. They can add thickness and length to any hair type, but are so subtle they are incredibly hard to detect," she told us. "There are several undetectable hair extension methods these days."

