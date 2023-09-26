Princess Kate is an autumnal goddess in fitted forest green suit for outing in Leeds

The Princess of Wales added yet another power suit to her enviable archive

The Princess of Wales gave off an effortless cool-girl energy dressed in a bottle green jacket and chunky gold accessories to step out in Leeds on Tuesday.

Princess Kate, 42, carried out a very personal engagement as she visited a textile mill, AW Hainsworth, which was formerly owned by her paternal ancestors.

The royal's family were the owners of the woollen manufacturer and merchant William Lupton & Co, and in 1958, her great-great grandfather sold the family business to AW Hainsworth.

WATCH: Princess Kate rocks incredible power suit to visit Leeds textile mill

Looking sharp and sophisticated, the wife of Prince William added yet another tailored suit to her sartorial archive as she rocked a slim-fit, silhouette-skimming jacket and wide-leg pleated trousers in an autumnal forest green.

The mother-of-three layered her head-turning workwear with a sheer cream blouse, slipping into coordinating emerald green heels to complete her impossibly glamorous aesthetic.

© Getty Princess Kate looked incredible in a forest green power suit

All eyes were on the Princess' ultra-thick glossy mane, which she recently had styled into layers complete with 70s-style face framing bangs.

Making a change from her usual, delicate accessories and regal diamonds, the Princess of Wales added a contemporary feel to her business-focused look by adding several chunky gold accessories.

© Getty Princess Kate added chunky gold accessories to elevate her power dressing for a visit to AW Hainsworth in Leeds

Most eye-catching was the royal's oversized gold chain necklace and gold hoops studded with a track of glistening pearls.

Highlighting her ageless complexion, Princess Kate stepped out with her usual beauty combination of a rosy blush, golden bronzer and honey-hued eyeshadow to compliment her fluffy dark brows.

© Samir Hussein The Princess of Wales looked effortlessly glamorous

"Princess Kate’s image has definitely taken on a more business-like feel ever since she became the Princess of Wales; her more serious wardrobe reflecting the gravitas of her heavyweight role within the Firm," royal style expert Miranda Holder explained to HELLO!.

"This is most likely an attempt to detract from the Princess’ fashion and refocus our attention on her work," she added.

Kate, who has been praised for her outfit repeating and her penchant for sustainable style, was given a tour of the mill and shown the traditional machinery and techniques still in use in the textiles industry.

She met a number of the company's apprentices, alongside their mentors, who are learning specialist skills.