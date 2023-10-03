Duchess Sophie goes hell for leather in grungy Prada jacket and vampy pencil skirt

The Duchess of Edinburgh was a lady in leather to step out in Surrey on Tuesday.

The wife of Prince Edward, 58, was a match made in sartorial heaven as she rocked a hybrid of designer and highstreet pieces for her engagement at Brooklands Innovation Academy at Brooklands Drive.

WATCH: The Duchess of Edinburgh: Everything you need to know about Sophie

Duchess Sophie opted for a luxe £1,980 leather midi skirt by Nina Ricci, amping up the glamour in a boxy lambskin jacket by Prada to double up on her grungy garments.

© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Duchess Sophie went hell for leather in a triple leather ensemble for her outing in Surrey

If that wasn't enough leather, the royal also slipped into 'Carina' knee-high stiletto boots from Reiss in a rich tan-hue, whilst armed with a midnight black croc clutch bag.

Adding softness to her vampy ensemble, the mother-of-two added a beautiful floral printed shirt. With pastel posies and hand-painted sunflowers emblazoned across the fabric, Sophie's penchant for feminine florals shone through despite her biker-babe aesthetic.

© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock The Duchess was visiting Brooklands Innovation Academy

The royal swept her blonde hair into an elegant updo, revealing her glittering 'Constance' amulette rose gold pendant necklace from Hermes and statement burgundy stud earrings.

It's not the first time Sophie has experimented with leather pieces in her royal wardrobe.

© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Sophie teamed her look with a pair of incredible Reiss stiletto boots

Back in 2022, the Duchess jet-setted across the globe to attend the 2022 Hillary Rodham Clinton Awards in Washington, D.C. where she was honoured as an "extraordinary woman trailblazer".

Turning heads as she took to the stage, Sophie looked immaculate in a striking leather A-line skirt from trendy Californian brand, Vince. Complete with a belted, buckled tie and rippled pleats, the daring leather ensemble proved to be a beautiful new addition to the royal's enviable wardrobe.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh previously wore her timeless designer outerwear at the Royal Windsor Horse Show back in 2017

Prior to that, the former Countess of Wessex made a statement in a silhouette-enhancing leather dress as she visited the Brainwave charity in Bridgwater, Somerset. The royal rocked the sleeveless number over a berry-red roll neck jumper.