Duchess Sophie goes hell for leather in grungy Prada jacket and vampy pencil skirt

The Duchess of Edinburgh was a lady in leather to step out in Surrey on Tuesday.
The wife of Prince Edward, 58, was a match made in sartorial heaven as she rocked a hybrid of designer and highstreet pieces for her engagement at Brooklands Innovation Academy at Brooklands Drive.
Duchess Sophie opted for a luxe £1,980 leather midi skirt by Nina Ricci, amping up the glamour in a boxy lambskin jacket by Prada to double up on her grungy garments.
If that wasn't enough leather, the royal also slipped into 'Carina' knee-high stiletto boots from Reiss in a rich tan-hue, whilst armed with a midnight black croc clutch bag.
Adding softness to her vampy ensemble, the mother-of-two added a beautiful floral printed shirt. With pastel posies and hand-painted sunflowers emblazoned across the fabric, Sophie's penchant for feminine florals shone through despite her biker-babe aesthetic.
The royal swept her blonde hair into an elegant updo, revealing her glittering 'Constance' amulette rose gold pendant necklace from Hermes and statement burgundy stud earrings.
It's not the first time Sophie has experimented with leather pieces in her royal wardrobe.
Back in 2022, the Duchess jet-setted across the globe to attend the 2022 Hillary Rodham Clinton Awards in Washington, D.C. where she was honoured as an "extraordinary woman trailblazer".
Turning heads as she took to the stage, Sophie looked immaculate in a striking leather A-line skirt from trendy Californian brand, Vince. Complete with a belted, buckled tie and rippled pleats, the daring leather ensemble proved to be a beautiful new addition to the royal's enviable wardrobe.
Prior to that, the former Countess of Wessex made a statement in a silhouette-enhancing leather dress as she visited the Brainwave charity in Bridgwater, Somerset. The royal rocked the sleeveless number over a berry-red roll neck jumper.