Duchess Sophie looks fabulous in florals for glamorous garden party during Ethiopia visit

The Duchess of Edinburgh is currently visiting Ethiopia to celebrate the transformative work of the international eye care charity Orbis, and participate in national World Sight Day festivities.

The wife of Prince Edward, who is Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, was welcomed with a reception hosted by the British Embassy during her first day on Sunday.

Duchess Sophie, 58, couldn't have picked a more suitable outfit for the poignant occasion. Looking ravishing in a printed Erdem dress, the royal reigned supreme in the style stakes as she donned a beautiful printed dress by the luxury label.

© X / @UKinEthiopia The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a dress by Erdem

The royal's ankle-length gown featured elegant long sleeves, a boater neckline, hand-painted botanicals and a silhouette-cinching drawstring waist detail that highlighted her feminine frame.

Letting her fabulous frock do all the talking, the Duchess swept her blonde hair into an effortlessly chic French pleat. She added a flush of golden bronzer, a peachy blush and delicate pearl drop earrings to complete her sophisticated aesthetic.

© X / @DarrenWelchFCDO The royal was welcomed on her first day in Ethiopia

"This is a beautiful dress! She looks really lovely," declared a royal style fan on Instagram account @royalfashionpolice. "Love this dress! Very flattering on her," agreed a second fan.

"Perfect dress for this visit and she looks great," chimed in a third fan.

Later this week, the Duchess of Edinburgh will visit a rural health clinic and hospital where sight-saving medical screenings and surgeries are carried out daily, with support from Orbis.

The charity is committed to eliminating trachoma - the infectious and blinding eye disease in Ethiopia.

In recognition of the progress made to rid the country of trachoma, and the work still to come, Duchess Sophie is set to attend a conference as part of her visit. Here, government delegates will exchange insights and chart the way forward to eliminating the blinding disease for good.