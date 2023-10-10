The special reason Meghan Markle wore a letterman jacket for surprise visit to Brooklyn school

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a heartfelt visit to The Marcy Lab School in Brooklyn, a unique institution that's quickly becoming recognized as a compelling alternative to conventional college, especially for young adults of color aiming to carve out a niche in the tech sector.

Meghan, radiant in her black ensemble, chose to wear a letterman jacket, a memento she received from the UK's Robert Clack School debate team during a 2020 visit. The jacket was symbolic of her dedication to education and empowerment, an ethos she and Harry brought into the school visit.

Meghan's dear friend and royal correspondent, Omid Scobie, shared photographs of the couple's visit on social media.

He noted: "Today, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan visited @MarcyLabSchool in New York. This institute offers a remarkable one-year, full-time fellowship in software engineering, completely tuition-free, thanks to generous philanthropy."

© Lee Morgan for The Archewell Foundation Meghan wore a letterman jacket for a special reason for a surprise visit to Marcy Lab school in Brooklyn

During their intimate interaction with the students, Harry and Meghan emphasized the importance of mental well-being, with Harry especially urging the students to watch out for each other's mental health.

"If one of you starts to go quiet and doesn't show up, you need to find out why," he conveyed. He also initiated a conversation about the digital realm, reflecting on its potential as both a connective and a vulnerable space.

© Lee Morgan for The Archewell Foundation Meghan and Harry gave a talk at the school

Meghan further expanded on the topic, highlighting the dual nature of online spaces: the promise of community building against the backdrop of vulnerability. "It's a place where so much community can be built, but there's also so much vulnerability. That’s why the work at Marcy Lab is so pivotal," she added.

Following this enriching experience, the couple headed to New York City's Hudson Yards for the much-anticipated Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age.

© Lee Morgan for The Archewell Foundation Meghan and Harry pose for the cameras

The summit was conceptualized as a platform to echo the voices of families advocating for a safer online environment for the younger generation.

Dressed elegantly, Meghan in a white strapless blazer ensemble and Harry in a sharp navy suit, the couple appeared to be deeply moved by the panel's stories—particularly those shared by parents who experienced tragic losses connected to their child's social media usage.

© Getty Meghan and Harry were moved by the families' stories

The Marcy Lab School, which has enjoyed the support of an Archewell Foundation grant, hosts Fellows aged between 18 to 24. It offers a unique curriculum that weaves software engineering, mental wellness, and civic engagement. Founded in 2019, the school has already seen its alumni thrive in global tech companies.

This New York visit coincided with another mental health event hosted by Harry's brother, Prince William, and his wife, Princess Kate, in the West Midlands.

Arriving at Hudson Yards, the Sussexes' convoy was notably accompanied by a marked NYPD escort.

This precaution was likely in response to an unsettling incident in May, where Harry, Meghan, and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, were caught in what they described as a distressing car chase, which they attributed to the aggressive tactics of paparazzi. Though the severity of the incident was questioned by some quarters, it highlighted the continued scrutiny and challenges the couple faces.