Royal Style Watch: From Meghan Markle's trending tube skirt to Queen Letizia's Barbie dress

Marvel at royalty's best dressed fashion moments from the Duchess of Sussex to Lady Amelia Windsor

As August marks the official start of summer for many working royals, we can expect to see a departure from immaculate tailoring, ultra-smart power dressing and slick businesswear from the royal fashion set as they step out of the spotlight for the season.

Instead, the warmer months welcome a fleet of royally fabulous looks, dutifully served up by the likes of the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlene of Monaco, and more esteemed royal ladies. Think feminine florals, an influx of linen, high-waisted shorts and espadrilles galore as royalty's best dressed embark on their holidays. Keep scrolling to discover the most glamorous sartorial concoctions this month has seen so far…

Duchess of Sussex © RT Youth Power Fund Meghan Markle made a new appearance in a video beside her husband, Prince Harry, this month. The Duchess has long been a master of monochrome dressing, and in the new clip, she looked immaculate in a camel-hued sleeveless turtleneck top and matching tube skirt from Malibu-based brand, Bleusalt. The sleeveless turtleneck is the epitome of transitional summer style, offering a refreshing and chic approach to warm-weather dressing that we never knew we needed until now.

Queen Letizia of Spain © Getty Even the royals seem to have clocked onto Barbie fever, with Queen Letizia of Spain becoming the latest monarch to embody pink perfection. BARBIE FEVER 7 Royals in Barbie pink! Princess Kate, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice & more surprising outfits During a tour of the Jardines de Alfàbia in the Sierra de Tramuntana mountain range of Mallorca with her husband King Felipe and their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, the Spanish royal epitomised summer in a bright pink linen dress from Adolfo Domínguez. © Getty