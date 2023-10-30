Crown Princess Mette-Marit is a beguiling beauty in glittering gown and rare tiara amid recent sickness

Crown Princess Mette-Marit's beauty was a spectacle as she attended the Storting Official Dinner (Stortingsmiddag) hosted at the Oslo Royal Palace for members of Norway's Parliament on 26 October.

The Norwegian royal, 50, was a modern Cinderella in a glittering powder-blue ensemble as she effortlessly paired two separate garments from different designers to create an immaculate outfit.

The Princess wore a flutter-sleeve top embellished with sparkling beading from Biyan, slipping into a 'Flower Appliqué Skirt' from Lela Rose.

"It looks like one whole piece, not two pieces by two different designers," applauded a style fan on Instagram page @royalfashionpolice. "In another profile, Mette Marit wore the bottom piece with a white top. I like how she rotates clothes!"

"Magnificent," quipped a third fan, though the truly magnificent element to Mette-Marit's dressing was the addition of her Norwegian Amethyst Parure tiara.

© Julian Parker The Norwegian Amethyst Parure tiara is one of Crown Princess Mette-Marit's most special royal heirlooms

The striking royal accessory, featuring bold amethyst stones and diamonds set into a blooming crown, was a gift to Queen Sonja from her husband, King Harald V of Norway.

According to The Court Jeweller, the convertible piece can also be worn as a necklace, and was often worn as so by Queen Sonja, along with a matching pair of earrings, two bracelets that can be combined and worn together as a second necklace, and a brooch which form part of the priceless set.

© Getty Princess Mette-Marit of Norway wore the tiara to the wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O'Neill

Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been seen wearing the royal heirloom since 2004, suggesting that Queen Sonja loaned or even gifted the sparkling set to her daughter-in-law when she gave birth to her daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra.

The royal's spellbinding appearance comes shortly after she was forced to temporarily retire from royal duties amid a bout of sick leave.

© Getty Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway with their daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra at the celebration for Prince Christian's 18th birthday this month

In September, the Norwegian court announced that Prince Haakon's wife would take sick leave for two weeks and that all her royal engagements had been cancelled during that time.

© Getty Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Crown Princess Mette-Marit

It was never confirmed why the Crown Princess needed time away from the royal spotlight, though it was presumed that the leave was linked to chronic pulmonary fibrosis, a condition that causes scarring on the lungs that she was diagnosed with in 2018.

