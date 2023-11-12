Duchess Sophie is dignity personified as she honours late Queen in deeply symbolic dress

The Duchess of Edinburgh held her composure as she joined the Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla at the Cenotaph in London on Sunday for the Remembrance Day Service.

Looking the epitome of sophistication, the wife of Prince Edward recycled a billowing black coat dress designed by Suzannah London, which she previously had tailored for the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.

The royal's beautiful coat features contrasting panels of Italian wool and rich satin, while a custom embroidery by Jenny King Embroidery adorns the bodice, skirt and sleeves with florals that hold special meaning for the late Queen.

The panels paid homage to Her Late Majesty's favourite flowers - Lily of the Valley - and also included motifs of florals from the Queen's wedding bouquet for her 1947 wedding to Prince Philip.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh re-wore her coat dress from the late Queen's funeral

At the time, the team at Suzannah London shared a rare behind-the-scenes look at the making of Sophie's historic outfit.

"An absolute honour and privilege to be given this opportunity to be a small part of modern history yesterday," Suzannah London wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you to our dedicated team and all at @jennykingembroidery for enabling the making of this beautiful coat dress design for HRH Countess of Wessex. Many beautiful panels of Italian wool and silk satin were embroidered as a tribute with Lily of the Valley - Her Majesty’s favourite flowers, intertwined with florals from her wedding bouquet."

Adding to her Remembrance Day ensemble, the mother-of-two added a smart black boater hat and swept her blonde hair into a low chignon.

© Getty Sophie stood alongside Princess Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence

Duchess Sophie elevated her features with a heavy black eye makeup and soft blush, adding beautiful pearl drop earrings.

The royal's poignant appearance comes just after she cut a regal figure at the Royal Albert Hall alongside the Duke of Edinburgh on Saturday.

© Chris Jackson The Duchess of Edinburgh attended alongside her husband

All eyes were on Sophie, who looked stunning in the 'Velour Lace Sleeve Dress' from ME+EM at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.