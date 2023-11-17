Zara Tindall rocks skinny jeans and hoop earrings for low-key appearance with husband Mike

Zara and Mike Tindall looked loved-up on Friday as they attended a lunch at Cheltenham Racecourse, dressed in their finest country attire.

Fitting in perfectly with her horse-riding peers, Zara opted to wear an incredibly stylish green belted suede coat, which nipped in at the waist. Underneath her winter weather gear, the 42-year-old kept cosy in a snug woollen cream jumper.

Sticking to her signature style, on her bottom half, Zara wore a pair of figure-hugging skinny jeans and heeled black boots, while she went for a fashion-forward accessory of a statement hairband, with her hair tied back loosely, with tendrils loosely framing her face.

© Splash News / Shutterstock 2023 Zara's headband was a lovely addition to her outfit

Never one to fade into the background, Zara completed her look with dark tortoiseshell sunglasses and glittering gold hoop earrings.

Just like her mother, Princess Anne, Zara made sure to add gloves to her outfit, for warmth we suspect!

She also clutched a structured black bag, housing all the essentials she likely needed for a lady who lunches.

Mike looked dapper as ever, opting for a smart coat, a pearly tie and suede boots, smiling proudly next to his equestrian wife.

© Splash News / Shutterstock 2023 Zara and Mike Tindall looked lovely for lunch

For the lunch, the couple dined on a selection of canapes, rump of lamb, hot pot pie, followed by chocolate mille-feuille, caramel popcorn and brandy cream finishing up with a cheeseboard, grapes and chutney – what a fabulous hearty lunch!

DISCOVER: Everything Zara and Mike Tindall have said about having a fourth baby

Zara is on the racecourse committee and often in attendance on race days, so we suspect her attendance at the lunch didn't cause too much of a stir, though she was seen laughing and chatting with her fellow attendees, enjoying a glass of something bubbly – a great way to start the weekend, if you ask us!

© Splash News / Shutterstock 2023 Mike Tindall appeared to be having a lovely time

The laidback look is quite the departure from Zara's outfit of choice on Tuesday, which saw her wear a vampy black dress adorned with pearl and diamanté beading, with alluring cut-out sides.

© Getty Zara Tindall looked incredible in the vampy LBD

The royal was attending the relaunch of fashion brand Rebecca Vallance in Harrods, adding pearl drop earrings and pointed-toe slingback heels, radiating confidence in the timeless number.

Whether she's rocking a laidback country look or amping up the glamour, Zara's style choices never fail to impress, with fans noting she has been pulling out all the stops lately when it comes to style.

NO WAY: Rebellious Zara Tindall's tongue piercing got the best reaction from Princess Anne

"Zara’s fashion game in the last year or so has just been *chef’s kiss*," commented one fan on social media, as another agreed: "Wow! This dress is perfection! Such a good look for her!"

Royally obsessed? Listen to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast for the inside scoop on the royal's love lives...