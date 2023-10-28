Zara Tindall looks endlessly stylish in petrol blue coat and fabulous boots at Cheltenham Racecourse

Zara Tindall stepped out at 'The Showcase' Meeting At Cheltenham Racecourse on Saturday in what can only be described as the epitome of country chic.

Princess Anne's daughter, 42, arrived at the equestrian event wearing a stunning petrol blue coat with a cinched waist owing to a tie in the same fabric. The coat featured gold buttons on the sleeves for an extra subtle detail and came up into a high neck for a cosy yet ultra-stylish look.

© Shutterstock Zara's quilted Aspinal bag was the perfect finishing touch

The royal paired the standout piece with a simple black roll neck and black cigarette trousers. Zara also opted for a pair of heeled black boots with a bare ankle peeking out to break up the black bottom half.

Accessories played a significant part in the strong winter aesthetic. Zara wore a black fedora with a leather and silver buckle detail, an accessory followers of the royal have come to expect when she is attending events out of the hustle and bustle of the city.

Zara's choice of bag also caught our attention. She opted for a classic quilted leather number from Aspinal of London with bronze hardware for a timeless finishing touch.

© Shutterstock Zara Tindall wowed in the blue coat and black fedora

A pair of double hoops in gold were also an understated addition to her outfit which peaked out from her fabulous updo where her blonde locks were swept into a low bun to cater for her hat and two strands in a tousled wave framed her face.

This is not the first time the niece of King Charles has proved her sartorial prowess lately. The royal shared sweet pictures of a lavish trip to Paris with her rugby-playing husband Mike Tindall, 45, where she wore the most fabulous bottle green fascinator adorned with a sage-coloured rose and matching satin gown courtesy of Juliette Millinery, according to her stylist Annie Miall.

© Instagram Zara and Mike enjoyed a trip to Paris

We were also reminded this week of Zara's past edgier choices. In 2015 the equestrian attended the 'Being AP' UK Gala Screening at Picturehouse Central wearing mini shorts, a vampy black manicure and Gothic black eye makeup. A far cry from the typically royal coat she stepped out in this morning.

We also can't forget the pixie haircut and thigh-split dress Zara wore to her uncle Prince Edward's wedding to then Duchess Sophie in 1999. She styled the floor-length dress with a cobalt blue and black patterned bolero.

© Shutterstock Zara was 18 when she attended Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's wedding

When not rocking our world with her daring fashion and beauty choices, Zara is seen spending quieter time with her husband and three children – Mia, nine, Lena, five, and Lucas, two.

When Zara and Mike tied the knot in 2011, he became an integral part of the royal family. He spoke to The Telegraph at the time of his royal debut about the kindness the late Queen had shown him. The father-of-three said: "I can only say how kind they've been to me, and how welcoming they've been to me since joining the family. And how they've made my family welcome.

© Getty Mike Tindall shares a close bond with his royal in-laws

"I've always felt part of it and I think that's down to what an amazing woman the Queen is," he continued. "They're a fantastic family."

© Getty Mike Tindall, Princess Kate and Zara Tindall during the Platinum Party at the Palace in front of Buckingham Palace in June 2022

The Tindalls have been seen spending time of late with members of the royal family, namely Princess Kate. The couple were spotted with Prince William's wife at the England versus Fiji match at the Rugby World Cup earlier this month.

