Zara Tindall recycles waist-cinching Christmas coat dress with over-the-knee boots

Zara Tindall was in her element on Saturday as she attended the second day of the annual showcase meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse.

The former Olympic equestrian, 42, proved her sartorial prowess as she stepped out in an immaculate fit-and-flare coat which highlighted her feminine frame.

Zara’s impeccable outerwear was the ‘Christie’ herringbone coat dress by royally-loved brand, L.K.Bennett. With its vintage-inspired shape in a luxurious heritage fabric, the £599 coat is a stand-out style from the label’s 2022 winter collection - and was memorably worn by the mother-of-three on Christmas Day last year.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Zara looked immaculately dressed in an L.K.Bennett coat

Looking effortlessly elegant, the wife of Mike Tindall teamed her figure-skimming coat with a black hat adorned with a luxe ebony ribbon, elevating her ensemble with a pair of over-the-knee black boots.

The Princess Royal’s daughter accessorised with a quilted crossbody handbag and delicate gold hoops hidden beneath her icy blonde bob.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Zara carried a quilted handbag and donned a slick black fedora

Cheltenham’s dress code is far more relaxed than other horse racing events in the royal calendar, with the Racecourse encouraging guests to come “dressed to feel your best” with comfort overruling style.

Speaking on William Hill's weekly horse racing show The Inside Track about the racecourse’s low-key dress code, Zara said: "They’re just trying to be more inclusive. And it’s a different time of year as well.”

She added: "There’s always somewhere you can come and enjoy it and feel part of it. Go and see the horses – that’s why we’re there, isn’t it? To be able to actually see them in the flesh and go up and put your bet on. That’s what you’re there for."

© Getty Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall are often best dressed at Royal Ascot

That’s not to say, however, that Zara’s eclectic racing style doesn’t get its fair share of moments in the spotlight as she attends Royal Ascot and Australia’s Magic Millions raceday each year, sporting an array of marvellous millinery.

© Jason O'Brien The mother-of-three has a marvellous millinery collection

From towering floral arrangements to feathered fedoras and eccentric rainbow headpieces, Zara’s millinery collection is arguably one of the best in the royal family.

