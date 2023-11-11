Princess Kate looks radiant in black dress for poignant event

The Princess of Wales looked sombre in a beautiful black ensemble when she joined her husband Prince William at Saturday's Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.

Dressed to the nines in an elegant black dress, Princess Kate, 41, was a vision as she arrived at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night. The royal mum-of-three made sure to stay respectful with her minimalist outfit, only accessorising with her ring and a pearl necklace that had been previously worn by the late Queen.

The mother-of-three – who raises Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, with her husband – had her hair styled in her signature way.

© Chris Jackson Kate looked radiant in her outfit

The Festival was also attended by King Charles and Queen Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

Through words, song, and storytelling, the Festival celebrates the qualities behind service which make it an essential part of life in the Armed Forces and civil society.

© Chris Jackson Kate arrived at the event with her husband William

Princess Kate never fails to get the dress code right for all-important Remembrance outings, favouring sombre and demure looks and letting her poignant choice of accessories do all the talking.

According to Matthew Storey, curator at Historic Royal Palaces, "mourning dress has been part of European royal culture for centuries, but it reached its peak in the 19th century with the influence of Queen Victoria.

© Chris Jackson Kate and other senior royals at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

"Widows were required to wear black, then either white or mauve, for at least three years before being able to return to richly coloured clothing," he told The Telegraph.

Princess Kate was last seen on Wednesday when she visited the 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards in Norfolk for the very first time as Colonel-in-Chief of the regiment.

© Getty Kate was with The Queen's Dragoon Guards earlier in the week

The royal beauty surprised in an all-black outfit consisting of sleek trousers, fitted turtle-neck knitwear and a smart blazer.

She kept her accessories simple, rocking a red poppy brooch to show her support for the service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces, veterans and their families.

© Getty The Queen and the Princess of Wales will attend the National Service of Remembrance on Sunday

On Sunday, Princess Kate will once again attend the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday, where King Charles will lay a wreath.

The Prince of Wales will also lay a wreath featuring The Prince of Wales plumes, featuring a ribbon in Welsh red.