Princess Charlene's gingerbread-coloured knitwear leaves royal fans saying the same thing

Princess Charlene of Monaco's winter wardrobe is nothing short of exceptional, with everything from bespoke coat dresses to luxurious knitwear taking pride of place in the Monégasque royal's archive.

Earlier this week, the wife of Prince Albert paid a visit to the residence of Cap Fleur, accompanied by the volunteers of the association "Chiens de coeur", which works with volunteers to train therapy dogs.

© Eric Mathon / Prince Palace Princess Charlene wrapped up warm in a caramel-hued outfit

The South African-born royal wrapped up warm in a caramel-coloured ensemble, slipping into high-waisted trousers and a 'Emory' cable-knit wool-blend jumper from Emilia Wickstead.

© Eric Mathon / Prince Palace Princess Charlene's honey-blonde hair looked divine against her gingerbread knitwear

Princess Charlene's gingerbread brown knitwear perfectly complemented her honey-blonde hair, adding a festive warmth to her effortless attire.

The mother-of-two wrapped a silk scarf around her neck and accessorised her monochromatic brown look with a pair of oversized hoop earrings.

Princess Charlene’s life and style as she turns 45

Royal fans were united on social media as they shared their love for Princess Charlene's statement outfit, rushing to the Instagram account of the Palais Princier to comment their thoughts.

"Princess Charlene looks radiant here," penned a fan, as another sweetly shared: "The most beautiful princess with the most beautiful heart."

"Charlene is so stylish, I especially love her hair that is getting longer again," chimed in a third fan.

© Pascal Le Segretain Princess Charlene debuted a bold undercut in December 2020

Princess Charlene has experimented with her mane throughout 2023, sporting several variations of her signature pixie cut. This year has seen the former Olympic swimmer debut chocolate brown locks to mahogany tresses, golden blonde highlights to an icy white bob - though nothing was as daring as her 2020 'buzz cut' hairstyle.

In December 2020, the Princess debuted her most edgy look while handing out Christmas gifts to children during the palace's annual holiday party, sporting a half-shaved head with an angular side fringe.

© Getty Princess Charlene's bold hair was a surprise for royal fans

The royal's punky new look stunned royal fans at the time, who were surprised by her bold trim which left her "nearly unrecognisable."