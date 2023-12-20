Queen Letizia stuns in super cinched dress and knee-high boots

The Queen of Spain has stepped out for an outing in Aviles looking so chic in a super-cinched red midi dress.

Letizia, 51, looked so fabulous when she was spotted arriving at the annual meeting with Cervantes Institutes directors at the Niemeyer Cultural Center. The royal wore a long-sleeved straight-fit midi dress from Dries Van Noten in a festive mid-red shade.

© Getty Queen Letizia of Spain attended the annual meeting of Cervantes Institutes directors

She added a chunky black belt with a rectangular buckle to cinch the dress at the waist. To tie the black belt into the rest of the outfit, the Queen added a longline black coat by Carolina Herrera.

© Getty Queen Letizia paired the red dress with trendy knee-high boots

The star of the show was the royal's black knee-high boots with a rounded toe and chic block heel by La Touche. Her accessories were understated and elegant. Letizia added a black micro bag – the 'Victoria Insignia' bag by Carolina Herrera.

© Getty Letizia wore a longline coat

Her jewellery added a regal quality. The royal wore the Aldao 1911 Ruby Cabochon earrings – a diamond drop style with an impressive ruby in the centre. Her silky hair was worn in a low-key style with a loose blow-dry curl. Her makeup was so pretty with a natural take on a smokey eye and a natural lip with a satin finish.

© Getty Queen Letizia wowed in the red dress

The annual meeting celebrated the Cervantes Institute. The institute was created in 1991 and promotes the teaching, study, and use of the Spanish language and contributes to the dissemination of Hispanic cultures abroad.

The director of the Cervantes Institute, Luis García Montero, opened the meeting which was followed by words from the president of the Principality of Asturias, Adrián Barbón, and the secretary of State for Ibero-America and the Caribbean and Spanish in the World, Juan Fernández Trigo.

© Getty Queen Letizia with the president of the Principality of Asturias, Adrian Barbon

Her Majesty was accompanied by a number of officials including the president of the General Board of the Principality of Asturias, Juan Cofiño; the Government delegate in the Autonomous Community of the Principality of Asturias, Delia Losa, and the mayor of Avilés and vice president of the board of the Niemeyer Foundation, María Virtudes Monteserín.

The mother-of-two has proved her ability to rock festive red of late. She accompanied her husband King Felipe VI, 55, to meet the Princesa De Girona Foundation at The Royal Palace last week wearing a fabulous red blouse with a high neck – the 'Banora' style from Hugo Boss.

© Getty King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain met the Princesa De Girona Foundation

She paired the top with a black Carolina Herrera pencil skirt with red embellished poppy detailing. She added a stunning silhouette-enhancing belt from Burberry, a pair of pointed-toe knee-high boots by Spanish brand Magrit and to finish, the ‘I am Red’ 18-carat rose gold earrings with diamonds and rubies by Gold & Roses.

The King's wife previously wore a waist-cinching style when she attended a meeting of the Foundation Against Drug Addiction at the CaixaBank headquarters in Madrid. Letizia wore a white A-line pleated skirt from Adolfo Domínguez with a black V-neck wrap shirt by Sandro and a heavy black belt.

© Getty Queen Letizia of Spain wowed in black and white

We couldn't get enough of when she also wore black and white when she visited the Community Residence Hospital del Rey in Toledo.

© Getty King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia visited the Community Residence Hospital del Rey

The royal wore a check houndstooth double-breasted blazer from Uterqüe. She paired the classic piece with a pair of black cigarette trousers and the ‘Kendall’ cap-toe kitten heels in black.