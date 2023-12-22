Queen Letizia could be a Hollywood star in fitted velvet suit and stylish hair switch-up

Queen Letizia has stepped out with her husband King Felipe VI in a stylish power suit moment we can't get enough of.

The Spanish royal, 51, attended the closure Concert of the Spanish Presidency of the EU at the National Auditorium in Madrid yesterday and her look was red carpet-worthy. Letizia stepped out wearing a timeless Paco Rabanne black single-breasted velvet blazer with satin lapels and diamanté-encrusted buttons on the sleeves and one to do the piece up.

© Getty King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia attended the closure Concert of the Spanish Presidency of the EU

She paired the ultra-glam blazer with the matching velvet cigarette trousers with the same diamanté-encrusted button on the waistband. The royal paired the all-black power ensemble with a simple clutch – the ‘Mary’ black satin panel flap style by Magrit.

The perfect finishing touch was her Nina Ricci black pointed-toe kitten heels. She added a black camisole under the blazer to tie it all together. The Queen's jewellery matched the embellishments on her suit and felt so glamorous. She wore a large pair of diamonds surrounded by smaller diamonds.

© Getty Letizia rocked a power suit

Her makeup was absolutely stunning and we love how Letizia is not afraid of embracing a more daring look as opposed to the no-makeup-makeup we often see royal ladies wearing. She flashed a bright smile as she rocked a pink sparkly eyeshadow look with spidery long eyelashes, bronzed skin, and a peachy pink lip with a shiny finish.

Her hair was also a sight to behold. It was so lovely to see the Queen with her hair up for a switch-up. Her updo was voluminous at the root and styled into a twisted bun at the nape of her neck.

© Getty Queen Letizia's updo

The royal couple were seen presiding over a concert held to mark the closure of the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union which was organised by the National Orchestra and Choir of Spain, as well as the Coordination Office for the PEUE.

The concert opened with the national anthem and the EU anthem directed by Jordi Bernacer accompanied by solo singer María Toledo. Letizia and Felipe were seen alongside the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the President of the Senate, Pedro Rollán.

© Getty King Felipe IV and Queen Letizia pose at the Auditorio Nacional de Musica

Also in attendance was the second vice president of the Government and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, and the third vice president of the Government and Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera.

© Getty Queen Letizia looked so stylish

Queen Letizia has upped her style game this week. She was spotted rocking a more casual look as they celebrated Princess Elena's 60th Birthday at the Pabu restaurant in Madrid. The royal wore the ‘Pizelda’ tweed straight-leg trousers in a bottle green shade by Maje with a fine knit black top tucked in.

© Getty Queen Letizia wowed in leather

To add a modern edge to the look the mother-of-two teamed the trousers with a cropped leather jacket with shoulder seam detailing and a rounded neck. The finishing touches were added in the form of a pair of chunky leather loafers by Boss and a micro crossbody bag – the 'Insignia' style by Carolina Herrera.

© Getty Queen Letizia paired the red dress with trendy knee-high boots

Letizia also looked so pretty attending the annual meeting of Cervantes Institutes directors at the Niemeyer Cultural Center earlier this week wearing a super cinched red midi dress by Dries Van Noten with a black belt and a pair of knee-high suede boots with a rounded toe and chic block heel by La Touche.