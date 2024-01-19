Princess Eugenie and Beatrice twin in boho looks as they resurface at VIP conference

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie braved the snow in Switzerland this week, attending a conference in Davos designed to raise awareness about modern slavery and how to tackle the issue.

Princess Eugenie has championed awareness of the issue repeatedly, even hosting a podcast on the topic and co-founding the Anti-Slavery Collective. Ever supportive, her older sister travelled to be by her side as she made a speech.

During the event, both royals rocked boho-inspired looks, with Eugenie donning a tapestry-style tunic with intricated floral embroidery. Princess Beatrice eschewed her usual sophisticated black attire for a more laidback look, wearing an oatmeal-coloured coat atop a shirt adorned with gold buttons, keeping the Swiss chill off. She was also clutching a coat with a faux fur trimmed hood – two coats is better than one, after all!

© Instagram / The Anti-Slavery Collective Beatrice was in the audience as her sister Eugenie gave a talk

Princess Eugenie added a chic black coat to her outfit, as she posed among the snowy pines outdoors at the end, smiling alongside the former UK prime minister Theresa May, who namechecked the royal for her hard work.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie with Theresa May in the snow

"Delighted to speak alongside @the_anti_slavery_collective @princesseugenie Jose Manuel Barroso & John Schultz @hpe on how to tackle this great human rights issue of our time."

According to The Guardian, Eugenie's speech read: "Guns and drugs can be only trafficked once but human beings are trafficked again and again and again. For them it happens every day and minute."

It's been a busy few weeks for Eugenie, who enjoyed a post-Christmas family break in Jamaica with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their sons, August, who is three next month, and eight-month-old Ernest.

© Getty Beatrice and Eugenie are at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Things are set to get even busier for Princess Eugenie and Beatrice given that Princess Kate and King Charles are both currently off work due to health reasons. While the York sisters are not working royals, they could step in now that numbers are dwindling!

There have been suggestions from royal watchers for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to become full-time working royals. However the York sisters both have full-time careers since graduating from university.

READ: Princess Anne and Duchess Sophie among royals primed to step up during King Charles and Princess Kate's hospitalisations

The King's slimmed-down monarchy only has four working royals under the age of 65, the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh – and with Princess Kate unable to work until Easter, her absence will surely be felt.

In the event a monarch cannot undertake their duties as sovereign on a temporary basis due to illness, two or more Counsellors of State are appointed to act in their place. Usually the duty would fall to William in the first instance.

Buckingham Palace has said, however, that it did not anticipate Counsellors of State being necessary when the King is treated in hospital for an enlarged, benign prostate next week.

Royally obsessed? Listen to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal podcast here...